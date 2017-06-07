Gunathilaka replaces injured Kapugedera in Sri Lanka's squad

Danushka Gunathilaka has hit three half-centuries in 19 ODIs so far © Getty Images

Sri Lanka batsman Chamara Kapugedera has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy with an injury to his right knee, which was sustained during training on Wednesday. He has been replaced with opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka, who was on stand-by in England.

"Kapugedara [had] a heavy pounding on the right knee when he landed on it awkwardly during a fielding drill this morning, and radiographic investigation has revealed a meniscal tear coupled with an acute tendon injury," a board release said. "Tournament and SLC Medical experts have recommended a supervised convalescence of two weeks, followed by a review of the injury."

Though Gunathilaka, who is likely to play the match against India on Thursday, is officially replacing Kapugedara, he will effectively be taking the place of Upul Tharanga at the top of the order. Kapugedara's middle order position, meanwhile, will be assumed by Angelo Mathews, who is set to play his first ODI since August last year.

Kapugedara was out first ball in Sri Lanka's tournament opener against South Africa, but had been in some form in the approach to the tournament.

Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.