Gunathilaka replaces injured Kapugedera in Sri Lanka's squad
Sri Lanka batsman Chamara Kapugedera has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy with an injury to his right knee, which was sustained during training on Wednesday. He has been replaced with opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka, who was on stand-by in England.
"Kapugedara [had] a heavy pounding on the right knee when he landed on it awkwardly during a fielding drill this morning, and radiographic investigation has revealed a meniscal tear coupled with an acute tendon injury," a board release said. "Tournament and SLC Medical experts have recommended a supervised convalescence of two weeks, followed by a review of the injury."
Though Gunathilaka, who is likely to play the match against India on Thursday, is officially replacing Kapugedara, he will effectively be taking the place of Upul Tharanga at the top of the order. Kapugedara's middle order position, meanwhile, will be assumed by Angelo Mathews, who is set to play his first ODI since August last year.
Kapugedara was out first ball in Sri Lanka's tournament opener against South Africa, but had been in some form in the approach to the tournament.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando
@Colombo_International: You are absolutely right.. that was the last time SL won against India. Probably that is why Ajith Agarkar led discussion panel was so keen to highlight the slow over-rate, demanding a big punishment on Tharanga in their post-match review discussion (http://www.espncricinfo.com/icc-champions-trophy-2017/content/story/1100820.html ) . When NZ did a similar thing a day after exceeding 4 hrs, none bothered to highlight it, let alone bold headlines. NZ skipper quietly escaped with least penalty.
UT immediately plugged the 3 yrs old single-digit gaping hole left behind by 10-ball single-digit master KJP at top. Ultimately UT got back his regular Opening position... after 3+ yrs of his prime career was ruined. Since then (in 2017): his 9 odis - had yielded 365 runs for SL @ 40.55 Av- 91 SR - 110 HS - 1x100/2x50.
UT /ND together had done a marvelous job for SL , yet this is the 3rd time the ICC's ruthless judges had dealt cruel blows on ND (twice) & now UT.
Chamara Kapugedera - 98 ODIs, 1,551 runs, average 21.24, only 8 fifties, no centuries. Enough is enough for giving chances for these type of players. This has been the biggest problem with Sri Lankan cricket from many years.
Neither of these two players are effective as Tharanga in ODIs. Tharanga's 174* against India when he last played India in an ODI is a good example for his capabilities. It was the last time SL won against India in an ODI if my memory is correct. http://www.espncricinfo.com/tri-nation-west-indies-2013/engine/current/match/597925.html Since, the most important wicket of Sri Lankan batting lineup is already taken away by an ICC match referee with a harsh verdict, now this is going to be a mismatch, i am afraid, irrespective of Mathews availability for SL.
@cricketchat , weve felt so many a time but he keeps being brought back doesnt he? For odi cricket i hope so since he's just wasted about 90 of those 100 matches
Danushka, Dickwella, Mendis, Chandimal, Mathews, K Perera, Thisara, Suranga, Sandakan, Pradeep, Malinga... A team on its day can beat any team in the world.
unfortunately,He is in top form in his batting.we need to give chance to play continuously.
Lahuru thirimanne is also a good player
Kapugedara - 100 matches, 22 Avg. Should we really care? You don't see a player with stats like this in other teams. SL has my pity.
Danushka can bowl too so SL is having edge over India Good luck to lions
Rate that SL players are getting injured during training is becoming almost comical now
@Colombo_International: You are absolutely right.. that was the last time SL won against India. Probably that is why Ajith Agarkar led discussion panel was so keen to highlight the slow over-rate, demanding a big punishment on Tharanga in their post-match review discussion (http://www.espncricinfo.com/icc-champions-trophy-2017/content/story/1100820.html ) . When NZ did a similar thing a day after exceeding 4 hrs, none bothered to highlight it, let alone bold headlines. NZ skipper quietly escaped with least penalty.
UT immediately plugged the 3 yrs old single-digit gaping hole left behind by 10-ball single-digit master KJP at top. Ultimately UT got back his regular Opening position... after 3+ yrs of his prime career was ruined. Since then (in 2017): his 9 odis - had yielded 365 runs for SL @ 40.55 Av- 91 SR - 110 HS - 1x100/2x50.
UT /ND together had done a marvelous job for SL , yet this is the 3rd time the ICC's ruthless judges had dealt cruel blows on ND (twice) & now UT.
Chamara Kapugedera - 98 ODIs, 1,551 runs, average 21.24, only 8 fifties, no centuries. Enough is enough for giving chances for these type of players. This has been the biggest problem with Sri Lankan cricket from many years.
Neither of these two players are effective as Tharanga in ODIs. Tharanga's 174* against India when he last played India in an ODI is a good example for his capabilities. It was the last time SL won against India in an ODI if my memory is correct. http://www.espncricinfo.com/tri-nation-west-indies-2013/engine/current/match/597925.html Since, the most important wicket of Sri Lankan batting lineup is already taken away by an ICC match referee with a harsh verdict, now this is going to be a mismatch, i am afraid, irrespective of Mathews availability for SL.
@cricketchat , weve felt so many a time but he keeps being brought back doesnt he? For odi cricket i hope so since he's just wasted about 90 of those 100 matches
Danushka, Dickwella, Mendis, Chandimal, Mathews, K Perera, Thisara, Suranga, Sandakan, Pradeep, Malinga... A team on its day can beat any team in the world.
unfortunately,He is in top form in his batting.we need to give chance to play continuously.
Lahuru thirimanne is also a good player
Kapugedara - 100 matches, 22 Avg. Should we really care? You don't see a player with stats like this in other teams. SL has my pity.
Danushka can bowl too so SL is having edge over India Good luck to lions
Rate that SL players are getting injured during training is becoming almost comical now
AWWW the Kapu fans should be so sad. He made a massive total last time. A big 0 runs. #blessingindisguise
Where are some of the good youngster Sri Lanka have. Aponso etc. I do not think SL selectors have much idea how to introduce, keep the players fit, give them opportunities and confidence. How can they justify keeping the likes of Kapugedera in the team? Where are the young bowlers. Keep slogging the old bowlers who should be retired!!!!
Loss of UT is big. He can control an inning at the top and can go on to get big scores. Kapu does not have the kind of consistency to be thought of as a big loss. It could be a loss, or it could be a gain too, if Gunathilaka fires (he can, on his day).
Can we say, that is is the end of Kapugedara's career in SL colors?
@sharrenstone, try to win with your efforts rather than praying God to help you to eliminate India from CT. May best team win and let rain stops plaing spoilsports. Though in any case, India will be qualified.
Gunathilaka not likely to play. Why not bring an extra spinner that could have been used?
This is a good news, Kapu had enough. Let Dhanushka open and Kusal can come in his regular position.
Why Kaushal Silva wasn't picked for ODIs earlier? He has a list A average of 41.
1. Gunathilaka 2. Dickwella 3.kusal perera 4,D chandimal 5. A mathews 6. A gunaratne 7. Thisara perera 8. Seekuge prasanna 9. Lakmal 10. Pradeep 11. Malinga.... this shud b sri lanka xi tomorow against india. If sl win the toss they shud bat first and score 350 to put pressure on indian batting. If sl loss the toss and bowl first they have to get india out within 240 like pakistan did agwinst sa.. otherwise sl doesnt stand any chance. Hope rain comes tomorow and both teams get 1 -1 POINT. This will make 3 way tie and interesting as pakistan can also qualify in that case and india can be outsted of ct if they lose to sa.
