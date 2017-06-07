Champions Trophy 2017 June 7, 2017

Gunathilaka replaces injured Kapugedera in Sri Lanka's squad

Andrew Fidel Fernando
19

Danushka Gunathilaka has hit three half-centuries in 19 ODIs so far © Getty Images

Sri Lanka batsman Chamara Kapugedera has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy with an injury to his right knee, which was sustained during training on Wednesday. He has been replaced with opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka, who was on stand-by in England.

"Kapugedara [had] a heavy pounding on the right knee when he landed on it awkwardly during a fielding drill this morning, and radiographic investigation has revealed a meniscal tear coupled with an acute tendon injury," a board release said. "Tournament and SLC Medical experts have recommended a supervised convalescence of two weeks, followed by a review of the injury."

Though Gunathilaka, who is likely to play the match against India on Thursday, is officially replacing Kapugedara, he will effectively be taking the place of Upul Tharanga at the top of the order. Kapugedara's middle order position, meanwhile, will be assumed by Angelo Mathews, who is set to play his first ODI since August last year.

Kapugedara was out first ball in Sri Lanka's tournament opener against South Africa, but had been in some form in the approach to the tournament.

Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando

  • CRICFAN564789 on June 8, 2017, 5:59 GMT

    @Colombo_International: You are absolutely right.. that was the last time SL won against India. Probably that is why Ajith Agarkar led discussion panel was so keen to highlight the slow over-rate, demanding a big punishment on Tharanga in their post-match review discussion (http://www.espncricinfo.com/icc-champions-trophy-2017/content/story/1100820.html ) . When NZ did a similar thing a day after exceeding 4 hrs, none bothered to highlight it, let alone bold headlines. NZ skipper quietly escaped with least penalty.

    UT immediately plugged the 3 yrs old single-digit gaping hole left behind by 10-ball single-digit master KJP at top. Ultimately UT got back his regular Opening position... after 3+ yrs of his prime career was ruined. Since then (in 2017): his 9 odis - had yielded 365 runs for SL @ 40.55 Av- 91 SR - 110 HS - 1x100/2x50.

    UT /ND together had done a marvelous job for SL , yet this is the 3rd time the ICC's ruthless judges had dealt cruel blows on ND (twice) & now UT.

  • lakshitha.jayakody on June 8, 2017, 5:18 GMT

    Chamara Kapugedera - 98 ODIs, 1,551 runs, average 21.24, only 8 fifties, no centuries. Enough is enough for giving chances for these type of players. This has been the biggest problem with Sri Lankan cricket from many years.

  • Colombo_International on June 8, 2017, 4:55 GMT

    Neither of these two players are effective as Tharanga in ODIs. Tharanga's 174* against India when he last played India in an ODI is a good example for his capabilities. It was the last time SL won against India in an ODI if my memory is correct. http://www.espncricinfo.com/tri-nation-west-indies-2013/engine/current/match/597925.html Since, the most important wicket of Sri Lankan batting lineup is already taken away by an ICC match referee with a harsh verdict, now this is going to be a mismatch, i am afraid, irrespective of Mathews availability for SL.

  • TheRealMvp•_• on June 8, 2017, 3:32 GMT

    @cricketchat , weve felt so many a time but he keeps being brought back doesnt he? For odi cricket i hope so since he's just wasted about 90 of those 100 matches

  •   Tharindu Vishwanath on June 8, 2017, 3:25 GMT

    Danushka, Dickwella, Mendis, Chandimal, Mathews, K Perera, Thisara, Suranga, Sandakan, Pradeep, Malinga... A team on its day can beat any team in the world.

  • Cricinfouser on June 8, 2017, 3:00 GMT

    unfortunately,He is in top form in his batting.we need to give chance to play continuously.

  • Mohitkh on June 8, 2017, 2:16 GMT

    Lahuru thirimanne is also a good player

  • chitrabhanu on June 8, 2017, 2:00 GMT

    Kapugedara - 100 matches, 22 Avg. Should we really care? You don't see a player with stats like this in other teams. SL has my pity.

  • Dhawala05 on June 8, 2017, 1:34 GMT

    Danushka can bowl too so SL is having edge over India Good luck to lions

  •   Nimesh Randika on June 8, 2017, 1:09 GMT

    Rate that SL players are getting injured during training is becoming almost comical now

