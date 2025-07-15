Starc rips apart West Indies' top order with triple-wicket burst

Taking the new ball, he struck in the first ball of the innings, and then proceeded to take two more to leave West Indies 0 for 3 after six deliveries. It was only the second time (since ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball data is available) of a bowler taking three wickets in the first over of an innings. This is how our ball-by-ball commentator described the spell of play.

0.1, Mitchell Starc to John Campbell, OUT

caught behind first ball! 137kph, perfect length and line, angled into off, it nips away off the seam, 137kph, perfect length and line, angled into off, it nips away off the seam, John Campbell has to defend on the front foot, gets a thin nick as it veers off the seam and it's a simple catch for Inglis.

0.2, Mitchell Starc to Kevlon Anderson, no run

139kph, bouncer way down the leg side. Athletic take from Inglis.

0.3, Mitchell Starc to Kevlon Anderson, no run

good length, angled way wide of off, 139kph, he leaves

0.4, Mitchell Starc to Kevlon Anderson, no run

good length, middle and off, he defends on the front foot

0.5, Mitchell Starc to Kevlon Anderson, OUT

plumb lbw! No shot offered and it would have hit middle. Anderson walks. No he doesn't. He reviews at Louis' urging. He knows this is out. Full, swinging back into middle, he was early to leave thinking it would veer across and it swerved back into the front shin. Ball-tracking has it hitting the middle of middle. No idea why Mikyle Louis encouraged that review. That was ridiculous. Anderson knew the moment it hit him that the dismissal was plumb.

0.6, Mitchell Starc to Brandon King, OUT

bowled him! Three in the over! 143kph, swinging back, inside edge onto leg stump! Another beauty right on the money. Perfect length, shaping back into off, he has to play and drives hard at a length that's not full enough to drive, it swings back sharply, catches the inside edge and crashes into leg.