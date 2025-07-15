Starc takes the fastest five-wicket haul in men's Test history

In his 100th Test, Starc produced one of the greatest opening overs. He removed John Campbell first ball, the fourth time in his career he had struck with the opening delivery of an innings, when the left-hand batter edged a perfect outswinger to substitute wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who was standing in for the concussed Alex Carey.

Four balls later, debutant Kevlon Anderson shouldered arms as the ball swung back to strike his shin in front of middle stump, yet he reviewed the plumbest of lbws. Next delivery, another one curved back to take Brandon King's inside edge and demolish the stumps. It was the sixth time in Test history a team had been 0 for 3.

Mikyle Louis survived the hat-trick ball at the start of Starc's second over, but fittingly his 400th wicket came with another trademark inswinger as he trapped Louis lbw, becoming the fourth Australian bowler to the landmark after Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Nathan Lyon.

The extraordinary scenes continued when, two balls later, he added Shai Hope lbw to bring up a five-wicket haul in just 15 deliveries, beating the previous record - jointly held by Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad and Scott Boland - by four deliveries