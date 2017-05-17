Harbhajan asks for contracts for India's domestic players
Offspinner Harbhajan Singh has asked for India's domestic cricketers to be given contracts in order to ensure their financial security. The uncertainty over income, according to Harbhajan, was forcing some players to reconsider their future in the game.
To ease such concerns, Harbhajan sought the intervention of India coach Anil Kumble, who is scheduled to meet the Committee of Administrators and BCCI office bearers in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21 to discuss the contracts of the international players.
Harbhajan said he became aware of the issue while playing for Punjab over the last few years. "I hate that I've found constant struggle around me in the financial situation of my first-class team-mates," Harbhajan told Kumble in a phone message reported by PTI. "Even though Ranji Trophy is hosted by the richest cricket board in the world, I appeal to you as a player, who is an inspiration and role model for all Ranji players."
Harbhajan told Kumble that former India players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag needed to push for a hike in the match fees of domestic players. "Imagine in today's day and age, how can you call yourself a professional if your 'job' doesn't even tell you how much you will earn yearly?" he wrote. "How can you sign up and commit your life to a job which doesn't promise you a fixed income every year. And that too, you are paid one year after you complete your work."
It is understood that Kumble acknowledged Harbhajan's message and said he would look into the matter.
The issue came to Harbhajan's attention when a former Punjab team-mate highlighted his plight. Harbhajan realised the player had no money to support himself or his family. He was still young but not playing anymore, having been injured for two years. Harbhajan said the player had no insurance if he got injured during the season.
"The guys can't even plan their future because they don't know whether they would earn Rs 1 lakh or Rs 10 lakh in that year, and it leads to huge issues in their lives and families and (affects) state of mind," Harbhajan said. "Anyway, let's try and gently make a change for our brothers."
According to Harbhajan, other countries have a support system in place for domestic players, something that the BCCI also needs to consider.
"An international player has a contract, he has everything. But there are domestic cricketers I have played with who don't have money to pay EMI," Harbhajan told ESPNcricinfo. "There are some who played just two matches in which they did not perform well and then were in doubt about playing in the next season."
Harbhajan said he would be happy to talk with the COA if given an opportunity. "We need to make sure that the domestic players earn enough to run a household. We need to have domestic contracts in place, regardless of whether the cricketer plays or not. In case the player gets injured, the state association should bear his expenses and assure him about his future on his return."
A BCCI official agreed with Harbhajan but said it was the responsibility of the state association to create such contracts. "The BCCI does not have any control on the selections of players and such stuff. It is the state associations that manage that. The BCCI only pays the money to players."
The money paid to domestic players is in the form of two components: the match fee and a percentage of gross revenue from the media rights income the BCCI earns annually from the home season. The match fee is not standard and depends on the media rights income. The BCCI allots 13% of the media rights income to domestic players and junior cricketers. Domestic players get 10.40% and the rest goes to the junior cricketers. On an average, a domestic player might earn anywhere between INR 80,000 and 100,000 per first-class match.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
@Triple_A clearly does not know how the world works. Harbhajan is not asking for a handout for non-performers or those who skip work. He is asking the BCCI to setup contracts. A contract, by definition, is a mutual agreement and both parties need to protect themselves while working towards the greatest good. If contracts make sense for players at the national level, why shouldn't they work at the state level. Yes, the financial models are different but that's where the BCCI can come in.
@Triple_A Mate he mentioned an increase in match fee for the players too,match fee means they get paid only if they pay and Bhajji has earned enough by playing around 400 matches for India and 10 years of IPL that he doesn't really need a ranji contract, he is just trying to improve lives of many players who don't get selected in Ipl and for India.
So he is trying to get fixed contracts for non-performing players? And ones that skip games? Like himself, who skipped the 2016-17 Ranji to spend time with his family. Anyone with a job cannot expect to be paid if they dont attend work, and can expect to be fired (dropped) if they aren't performing. That's how the world works, but maybe Harbhajan doesn't know that.
A novel idea indeed. High time all the stalwarts of IND cricket (current and old) who have played domestic cricket, need to raise their voice and support for the cause identified by Harbhajan. This also pose a question to all state associations, where are the funds given by BCCI consumed? Maybe high time the COA overseeing the BCCI and State administration, brings in more transparency to the organization structure, fund allocation, disbursement and utilization, by all governing bodies concerned.
Bhajji is 100 % correct , there has to be state contracts put in place for all domestic Cricketers , till the time a Ranji, u-23,u 19 ,u16 is playing most/all the matches he can make a pretty decent sum annually but even then the match fees is not on par with what F/C Cricketers make in Eng or Aus . A rich board like BCCI should treble the match fees for domestic Cricketers plus a state contract as Bhajji mentioned .
Well done Bhajji! Frank, kind hearted and brave as always. Finally someone spoke up for the cause of non-international players. One can only hope that there will be an association like ACA for Ind cricketers in the future as well so that boards cannot just willy nilly play with people's futures and careers.
I have hated Bhajji for his stupidity but this gesture demands appreciation and accolades..BCCI needs to seriously start thinking about domestic players.
A tree weak at it roots won't survive forget about it bearing fruits !!
