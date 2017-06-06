Kumble re-applies, India's next coach before Champions Trophy ends
Anil Kumble will be in the running once again to be coach of India after he officially re-applied for the post - this despite the BCCI having said there was no need for a formal application as he would be a "direct entry" into a final pool. Kumble is part of a six-man shortlist that includes Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput, and Dodda Ganesh, all candidates who will be interviewed by the three-member cricket advisory committee (CAC).
Craig McDermott, the former Australian fast bowler had also sent an application but that arrived after the May 31 deadline. The CAC will assess the application and determine his eligibility for the interview.
The CAC trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman is likely to meet this week - most probably Tuesday or Wednesday - to finalise the process and interview schedule. The BCCI wants to identify a candidate before the Champions Trophy ends on June 18, as India travel to the Caribbean immediately after for a limited-overs series.
Kumble's one-year contract was always due to end after the Champions Trophy, but instead of continuing a successful arrangement, the BCCI opted to advertise for fresh interviews. In large part, this is thought to be because the BCCI was concerned by player feedback on Kumble: some of the players, including the Indian captain Virat Kohli, have said they were uncomfortable with the "intimidating" style of Kumble's man management.
That has not deterred Kumble, whose application was one of the first to arrive when the application process opened on May 25. As well as his CV, Kumble has sent a detailed roadmap outlining his vision for the future of the Indian team.
The BCCI and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) told Kumble in person that fresh applications will be considered once his contract ended when they met on the eve of the IPL final in Hyderabad. That meeting, incidentally, was for Kumble to make a detailed presentation on an upgrading of the contracts of Indian players and coaching staff; it is an issue on which Kumble and Kohli are very much on the same page.
On the field, however, a widening of ways has developed in recent months, which makes the task of the CAC that much harder.
It was, after all, Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman who brought Kumble into the fold despite the BCCI not including him in their original shortlist the last time around. Kumble was appointed despite having no formal qualifications. And the subsequent success India has had in the last year under Kumble will only make it harder still.
But the weightiest question they will have to ponder is whether the the relationship between Kumble and Kohli is "so dysfunctional" that it cannot be salvaged and will instead be detrimental to the side. Tendulkar and Ganguly are believed to have spoken to Kohli to assess the situation, though they will not speak to Kumble until the interview. The preferred option, according to an official involved with the process, would be to not change something that isn't broken, at least results-wise.
"If the divide can be bridged, then that is the best solution because you want continuity if the team has done well for a year," the official said. "You don't need a new coach then. But it has to be something the two can work with. It cannot be a situation where the captain refuses to listen to the coach. The players will listen to the captain. What is the coach going to do then?
"We have asked the CAC to talk among themselves before they pick the best person. There are issues. Are they surmountable with the CAC getting involved and sitting down with Kohli and Kumble and sorting it out? I hope it is possible."
The new coach, whoever it is, is likely to get a two-year contract with the 2019 World Cup as a main target.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
I suspect Kumble will be re-hired. The CAC must have played the mediator between him and the only other person that needed to be convinced, Kohli, to chalk out working plan. It would look unprofessional and silly if they hire a new coach and Kumble were to resign in protest in the middle of CT.
If he is not selected as coach, Pakistan should hire him. He is a damn good coach.
Kumble does not have established coaching credentials. That is his downside. Moody could be the front-runner for the job given his long coaching career and his non-intrusive style of coaching. But you never know with the Indian setup, we could have a surprise in store.
Kumble applies again ?? Hahaha , Kohli will be saying , "OH MY GOD , NOT AGAIN".
The issue here is that both Kumble and Kohli have visions for the Indian team. If only one of them had a vision, then it would work out easily. But when both have visions, inevitably there will be differences.
I view the captain as even more temporary than the coach. If the captain is not performing as a player, he could be dropped. But the coach stays through the contract. So, my preference is for the coach to have the vision and for the captain to execute it on the field. Certainly the captain can provide input to the coach. I suspect Kohli clearly sees it the other way around. Kohli sees himself as the man with the vision and the one shaping the team in terms of attitude and aggression; he sees the coach as addressing any need for tuning skills when players are making mistakes or are out of form. To resolve this, BCCI needs to clarify roles with regard to vision and strategy.
I applaud Kumble for reapplying for the job. I hope he gets it.
Ideal would be Tom Moody as he has experience at every level of coaching. Has shown ability to work with Indian players in IPL as well. Craig McDermott can be a good bowling coach as he was a strategist during his playing days - excellent skills with ball as we are likely to travel on road for next two years. Heard Viru sehwag sent two line CV saying - you guys know me, what do i say new- that is unprofessional and lacks method. Being Coach is all about method without stepping on shoes when things are fine. In tough times, work with individuals who may or may not be a star in his own right. Looks like Kumble was not ready with man management skills as he had no formal coach experience as he has only mentored Mumbai. Sure, kumble can come back as a full fledged coach once he gets some coach level certification like Bayliss or Woolmer.
Although the decision will be made during the Champions Trophy, will it be announced as well in the middle of it? Surprising?
India looks in very good shape, no point in bringing in another (unless its Sehwag), Kumble deserve to continue...
Kumble has shown what he can do in one year. Looking at the events happening, it shows that Kumble's intervebtion to the player contracts and fees is the reason for all the drama... BCCI's suggestion to Sehwag for applying shows Sehwag may be likely to be made as the coach.
great .....Kumble has done the right thing
I suspect Kumble will be re-hired. The CAC must have played the mediator between him and the only other person that needed to be convinced, Kohli, to chalk out working plan. It would look unprofessional and silly if they hire a new coach and Kumble were to resign in protest in the middle of CT.
If he is not selected as coach, Pakistan should hire him. He is a damn good coach.
Kumble does not have established coaching credentials. That is his downside. Moody could be the front-runner for the job given his long coaching career and his non-intrusive style of coaching. But you never know with the Indian setup, we could have a surprise in store.
Kumble applies again ?? Hahaha , Kohli will be saying , "OH MY GOD , NOT AGAIN".
The issue here is that both Kumble and Kohli have visions for the Indian team. If only one of them had a vision, then it would work out easily. But when both have visions, inevitably there will be differences.
I view the captain as even more temporary than the coach. If the captain is not performing as a player, he could be dropped. But the coach stays through the contract. So, my preference is for the coach to have the vision and for the captain to execute it on the field. Certainly the captain can provide input to the coach. I suspect Kohli clearly sees it the other way around. Kohli sees himself as the man with the vision and the one shaping the team in terms of attitude and aggression; he sees the coach as addressing any need for tuning skills when players are making mistakes or are out of form. To resolve this, BCCI needs to clarify roles with regard to vision and strategy.
I applaud Kumble for reapplying for the job. I hope he gets it.
Ideal would be Tom Moody as he has experience at every level of coaching. Has shown ability to work with Indian players in IPL as well. Craig McDermott can be a good bowling coach as he was a strategist during his playing days - excellent skills with ball as we are likely to travel on road for next two years. Heard Viru sehwag sent two line CV saying - you guys know me, what do i say new- that is unprofessional and lacks method. Being Coach is all about method without stepping on shoes when things are fine. In tough times, work with individuals who may or may not be a star in his own right. Looks like Kumble was not ready with man management skills as he had no formal coach experience as he has only mentored Mumbai. Sure, kumble can come back as a full fledged coach once he gets some coach level certification like Bayliss or Woolmer.
Although the decision will be made during the Champions Trophy, will it be announced as well in the middle of it? Surprising?
India looks in very good shape, no point in bringing in another (unless its Sehwag), Kumble deserve to continue...
Kumble has shown what he can do in one year. Looking at the events happening, it shows that Kumble's intervebtion to the player contracts and fees is the reason for all the drama... BCCI's suggestion to Sehwag for applying shows Sehwag may be likely to be made as the coach.
great .....Kumble has done the right thing
No body raises any questions or concerns about these boards making a decision about a future coach, or future captain, or players of a future tournament during an ongoing important series or tournament.
There is a champion trophy, which is similar to a world cup tournament and what would happen if coach selection process begins after this tournament? Will an asteroid hit the earth? Will a huge volcano erupt? Will the ice age begin? Why the current coach should be spending his valuable time over his future when an important tournament is already going on?
This similar situation is also created for selecting a captain or team for a future tour or tournament during an ongoing another series etc, for example in a 5 match odi series when 3 odi are over and 2 odi are still remained to play the boards sometimes choose a team for next series or tournament - what can this do emotionally to the players in the current team who are not selected to the next series?
Why can't boards wait?
This is the problem with Indian mentality. Just because Kohli provided some feedback which included some constructive criticism of Kumble, it doesn't mean that the relationship between Kumble and Kohli are "dysfunctional". I think the CAC needs to bring Kohli and Kumble into the same room and work out a solution. Kumble can evolve into a better coach working together with Kohli and implement his feedback. No need to recruit a new coach with his new set of demons. And none of the other applicants look promising at all.
Kumble may not be coach second time, I think tom moody will get a chance
application arrived after the deadline? what are we, in grade school? gimme a break
Someone like Shane Bond or Wasim Akram is needed to be India's fast bowling coach. Could include Shoaib Akhtar as well.
India needs a good fast bowling coach for away tours, Craig McDermott fits for that job.
Craig McDermott or Tom moddy would be good options for coach roles others are bit inexperienced to coach a Indian for foreign conditions. Tom moody is my favorite.
was this episode really need in between Champions Trophy?
No featured comments at the moment.
was this episode really need in between Champions Trophy?
Craig McDermott or Tom moddy would be good options for coach roles others are bit inexperienced to coach a Indian for foreign conditions. Tom moody is my favorite.
India needs a good fast bowling coach for away tours, Craig McDermott fits for that job.
Someone like Shane Bond or Wasim Akram is needed to be India's fast bowling coach. Could include Shoaib Akhtar as well.
application arrived after the deadline? what are we, in grade school? gimme a break
Kumble may not be coach second time, I think tom moody will get a chance
This is the problem with Indian mentality. Just because Kohli provided some feedback which included some constructive criticism of Kumble, it doesn't mean that the relationship between Kumble and Kohli are "dysfunctional". I think the CAC needs to bring Kohli and Kumble into the same room and work out a solution. Kumble can evolve into a better coach working together with Kohli and implement his feedback. No need to recruit a new coach with his new set of demons. And none of the other applicants look promising at all.
No body raises any questions or concerns about these boards making a decision about a future coach, or future captain, or players of a future tournament during an ongoing important series or tournament.
There is a champion trophy, which is similar to a world cup tournament and what would happen if coach selection process begins after this tournament? Will an asteroid hit the earth? Will a huge volcano erupt? Will the ice age begin? Why the current coach should be spending his valuable time over his future when an important tournament is already going on?
This similar situation is also created for selecting a captain or team for a future tour or tournament during an ongoing another series etc, for example in a 5 match odi series when 3 odi are over and 2 odi are still remained to play the boards sometimes choose a team for next series or tournament - what can this do emotionally to the players in the current team who are not selected to the next series?
Why can't boards wait?
great .....Kumble has done the right thing
Kumble has shown what he can do in one year. Looking at the events happening, it shows that Kumble's intervebtion to the player contracts and fees is the reason for all the drama... BCCI's suggestion to Sehwag for applying shows Sehwag may be likely to be made as the coach.