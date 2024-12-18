मैच (15)
फ़ीचर्स

एक GOAT का संन्यास : अश्विन के संन्यास पर क्रिकेटिंग जगत की प्रतिक्रिया

अश्विन के साथी और विपक्षी खिलाड़ियों ने भारत के दूसरे सफल गेंदबाज़ को दी संन्यास की शुभकामनाएं

ESPNcricinfo स्टाफ़
18-Dec-2024 • 9 hrs ago
1:59

यह मेरे लिए बहुत भावुक पल है

अनिल कुंबले के बाद भारत के दूसरे सबसे अधिक टेस्ट विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज़ आर अश्विन ने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा कर दी है। क्रिकेट की दुनिया में लोगों ने उनके संन्यास के बाद कुछ भावुक प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं।
