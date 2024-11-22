Matches (16)
Bolts vs Gladiators, 7th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, November 22, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
Ajman Bolts FlagAjman Bolts
Deccan Gladiators FlagDeccan Gladiators
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Bolts
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Kohler-Cadmore
10 M • 368 Runs • 73.6 Avg • 224.39 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 254 Runs • 36.29 Avg • 196.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Zahoor Khan
10 M • 6 Wkts • 11.94 Econ • 15.66 SR
L Wood
7 M • 3 Wkts • 9.92 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
AJB
DG
Player
Role
Ali Abid 
-
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Shevon Daniel 
Top order Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Chandrapaul Hemraj 
Opening Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 
Allrounder
Shehan Jayasuriya 
Batting Allrounder
Chamika Karunaratne 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Mohsin 
-
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Arinesto Vezha 
-
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 November 2024 - night (10-over match)
