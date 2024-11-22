Matches (16)
WBBL (2)
WI vs BAN (1)
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan (1)
QEA Trophy (9)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
Bolts vs Gladiators, 7th Match at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, November 22, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bolts
Gladiators
W
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 368 Runs • 73.6 Avg • 224.39 SR
10 M • 254 Runs • 36.29 Avg • 196.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DG10 M • 6 Wkts • 11.94 Econ • 15.66 SR
DG7 M • 3 Wkts • 9.92 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
AJB
DG
Player
Role
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|22 November 2024 - night (10-over match)