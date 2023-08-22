Matches (13)
1st ODI (D/N), Hambantota, August 22, 2023, Afghanistan v Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(27.6/50 ov) 112/5
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan

Pakistan chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.00
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 26/1 (5.20)
Pakistan bat; Naseem Shah and Rashid Khan make ODI returns

Ikram Alikhil also made his ODI comeback after almost four years

ESPNcricinfo staff
22-Aug-2023 • 1 hr ago
Rashid Khan is back for Afghanistan  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to bat vs Afghanistan
On a hot Hambantota afternoon, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan as the two sides finalise their preparations for the Asia Cup.
Pakistan fielded a full-strength side, with Naseem Shah returning and Shaheen Shah Afridi slotted at No. 9, thus offering batting depth. They also had seven bowling options, including Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed.
For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan returned after having been rested for the final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Ikram Alikhil also made his ODI comeback after almost four years. He last played against West Indies in 2019.
The pitch is devoid of grass. The square boundaries - 79 and 80 metres - are the larger ones, so expect faster bowlers to bowl into the wicket.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Rashid Khan, 7 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 8 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 9 Azmatullah Omarzai, 10 Abdul Rahman, 11 Ikram Alikhil
Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Agha Salman, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Usama Mir, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf
Pakistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Fakhar Zaman
caught24
Imam-ul-Haq
not out4569
Babar Azam
lbw03
Mohammad Rizwan
lbw2122
Agha Salman
lbw729
Iftikhar Ahmed
caught3041
Extras(w 7)
Total112(5 wkts; 27.6 ovs)
