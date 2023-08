Imam-ul-Haq's score in the first ODI is the joint-fourth lowest individual score to outscore the opposition's total in a men's ODI. Darren Lehmann and Andrew Symonds scored 50 and 59 during the 2003 World Cup game against Namibia , who were bowled out for only 45, while AB de Villiers (52) outscored Sri Lanka's 43 all out in 2012 by nine runs. Jacques Rudolph's unbeaten 61 was enough to outscore West Indies' 54 all out in 2004