Hindukush vs Pamir, 4th Match at Nangarhar, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Nangarhar, September 22 - 25, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hindukush
W
W
W
L
L
Pamir
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HIS7 M • 502 Runs • 45.64 Avg • 53 SR
HIS6 M • 330 Runs • 47.14 Avg • 62.61 SR
PAL3 M • 143 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 55 SR
PAL3 M • 108 Runs • 18 Avg • 61.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HIS8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.83 Econ • 40.03 SR
HIS5 M • 19 Wkts • 3.53 Econ • 39.89 SR
PAL3 M • 7 Wkts • 2.71 Econ • 55.71 SR
PAL1 M • 5 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 19.2 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
HIS
PAL
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Najib Taraki Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 September 2024 - day (4-day match)