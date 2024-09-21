Matches (22)
Duleep Trophy (2)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
AFG vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (3)
Live
1st Test, Chennai, September 19 - 23, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
Prev
Next
India FlagIndia
376 & 287/4d
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(0.2 ov, T:515) 149 & 4/0

Day 3 - Session 2: Bangladesh need 511 runs.

Current RR: 12.00
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 46.4
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Gill, Pant punish Bangladesh in wicketless morning session

Both batters closed in on centuries as India moved closer to batting Bangladesh out of the game

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
21-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill piled on more runs in the first session, India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, 3rd day, Chennai, September 21, 2024

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill piled on more runs in the first session  •  Associated Press

India 376 and 205 for 3 (Gill 86*, Pant 82*) lead Bangladesh 149 by 432 runs
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant got to their half-centuries as India moved closer to batting Bangladesh out of the Test with a wicketless first session on day three in Chennai. The ease with which India batted was apparent from how the average seam movement had died down from 1.3 degrees on day one to 0.4 degrees on day three; despite bowling well, Bangladesh could draw only 13 false responses in the whole session. They will only hope such flatness remains for when their turn to chase an inevitable mountain of runs arrives.
Gill and Pant, both aggressive batters given to counterattacking, acknowledged that only they could get themselves out, and put their heads down for big knocks. They kept respecting good balls, and once in while jumped out of the crease to hit sixes. Gill hit Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who bowled from one end almost throughout the session, for three of them to reach 27 sixes in his 26th Test; Pant went up to 58 in just 34 Tests, but also his first in nearly two years.
Unlike Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma on the third evening, who just tried to impose themselves on the bowling, these two began the day respecting the bowling and that they could afford to defend for a while without worrying about edges and close-in fielders. Only in the seventh over of the day did someone try to force the issue, and Gill did that beautifully with the two sixes over wide long-on.
Pant, extra conscious to not give it away after a soft dismissal in the first innings, took even more time before he went manufacturing shots. - none better than the ramp-sweep off Hasan Mahmud for a six over fine leg 10 minutes before lunch.
Gill joined in the acceleration before lunch, suggesting the declaration might come sooner rather than later. With that push for quicker runs came a skier from Pant seven minutes before the break, but captain Najmul Hossain Shanto put it down. Pant still hit two fours in the final over before the break, throwing down the gauntlet for the race to the hundred.
Shubman GillRishabh PantBangladeshIndiaIndia vs BangladeshBangladesh tour of IndiaICC World Test Championship

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Gill, Pant punish Bangladesh in wicketless morning session

Both batters closed in on centuries as India moved closer to batting Bangladesh out of the game

Gill, Pant punish Bangladesh in wicketless morning session

Indian bowling attack's signature skill

Bumrah and Jadeja show why India is the hardest place for visiting batters to stitch partnerships

Indian bowling attack's signature skill

Ashwin: 'Bowling and batting are very separate sports in the same game'

A day on from his silky hundred against Bangladesh, the India allrounder explains how he approaches batting and bowling differently

Ashwin: 'Bowling and batting are very separate sports in the same game'

Stats - Another Ashwin special at home

All the numbers from India's first innings, about Ashwin's lower-order centuries, Bangladesh's pace bowlers, and more

Stats - Another Ashwin special at home

Bumrah, Jadeja back Bangladesh into a corner on 17-wicket day

India did not enforce the follow-on after skittling Bangladesh for 149, and finished the day more than 300 ahead with seven second-innings wickets in hand

Bumrah, Jadeja back Bangladesh into a corner on 17-wicket day
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Zakir Hasan
not out42
Shadman Islam
not out00
Total4(0 wkts; 0.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
BAN63303345.83
SL73403642.86
ENG168718142.19
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table