2nd Test, Rawalpindi, August 30 - September 03, 2024, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
274 & 172
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(55.5 ov, T:185) 262 & 181/4

Day 5 - Bangladesh need 4 runs.

Report

Shanto, Mominul bring target within sight on fifth morning

Pakistan removed openers but Bangladesh stayed firm and are now only 63 runs adrift of a 2-0 win

Ashish Pant
03-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto brought up a 50-run stand, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Rawalpindi, 5th day, September 3, 2024

Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto brought up a 50-run stand  •  Associated Press

Lunch Bangladesh 262 and 122 for 2 (Zakir 40, Shanto 33*, Hamza 1-34) need 63 runs to win against Pakistan 274 and 172
The Pakistan bowlers found their lengths, stuck to a plan and dried up the runs, but were unable to get past the experienced duo of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque as Bangladesh closed in on a historic series clean sweep on the final day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.
Only 80 runs were scored in 27 overs in the extended morning session, with Pakistan nipping out both openers, but Shanto and Mominul stood firm in an unbroken 52-run third wicket stand. Bangladesh are now 63 runs adrift of a 2-0 win. If they wipe off the runs, this will be their third-ever overseas Test series victory and first since their 1-0 win in Zimbabwe in 2021.
After bad light and rain ended day four early, the players were greeted by bright sunshine and blue skies on the fifth morning. Resuming on 42 for 0, Shadman Islam began with a crisp square cut to get things going. But the Pakistan bowlers soon found their lengths and eventually, the runs dried up. Mohammad Ali should have had a wicket when Zakir Hasan went after a good length ball outside off, which he seemingly missed. Replays, however, confirmed there was a bottom edge but none of the fielders appealed.
Zakir didn't last long though. Mir Hamza who had found the right spot just around the length area outside off, got a ball to angle in from the over-the-wicket line and hold its line after pitching and do enough to beat Zakir's outside off and take the top of off stump.
Both Hamza and Ali strung the dot balls in, making sure no easy runs were given. When Shanto finally got off the mark on his tenth ball, it was the first run scored by Bangladesh after 25 deliveries. Hamza then also induced a thick outside edge off Shadman's blade that flew to the left of Salman Agha at second slip. He made a valiant effort diving one-handed but failed to latch on. A third slip would have gobbled up the catch, but it was not to be.
Shadman failed to make much of the reprieve falling eight balls later to a loose drive. Khurram Shahzad got the ball to float up and outside off, with the opener driving on the up and straight to a pumped-up Shan Masood.
Pakistan's hopes of a comeback were quashed by Shanto and Mominul. The hosts did have their chances, drawing the odd edges but the ball continued to evade the fielders. Both Shanto and Mominul were sedate in their approach. They knew time wasn't the issue as they kept rotating the strike eating up on the target slowly but steadily.
Shanto still took the aggressive route a few times like uppishly flicking Ali through midwicket and then smashing Shahzad down the ground, but Mominul was happy to just get the singles. The only time Mominul showed some aggression was when he slog-swept Abrar Ahmed through midwicket for four.
Masood rung in the changes, and brought Hamza back on before lunch but the duo remained unmoved.
BangladeshPakistanPakistan vs BangladeshICC World Test ChampionshipBangladesh tour of Pakistan

Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Zakir Hasan
bowled4039
Shadman Islam
caught2451
Najmul Hossain Shanto
caught3882
Mominul Haque
caught3471
Mushfiqur Rahim
not out2251
Shakib Al Hasan
not out1742
Extras(b 1, lb 4, nb 1)
Total181(4 wkts; 55.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
ENG158618145.00
SA62312838.89
BAN52302135.00
SL62402433.33
PAK62401622.22
WI91622018.52
Full Table