Barishal vs Rajshahi, 1st Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Dec 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Mirpur, December 30, 2024, Bangladesh Premier League
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Durbar Rajshahi
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rajshahi
Match centre Ground time: 06:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 363 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 131.52 SR
KR Mayers
6 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 157.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KR Mayers
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 15.33 SR
Taijul Islam
7 M • 7 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 18.85 SR
Squad
BSHAL
RAJ
Player
Role
Tamim Iqbal (c)
Opening Batter
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Ariful Islam 
-
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Mahmudullah 
Allrounder
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto 
Top order Batter
Nayeem Hasan 
Bowler
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Shohidul Islam 
Bowler
Taijul Islam 
Bowler
Tanvir Islam 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days30 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

