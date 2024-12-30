Matches (7)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (1)
Barishal vs Rajshahi, 1st Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Dec 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Mirpur, December 30, 2024, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
BSHAL Win & Bat
RAJ Win & Bat
BSHAL Win & Bowl
RAJ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Barishal
L
W
W
W
W
Rajshahi
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL10 M • 363 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 131.52 SR
BSHAL6 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 157.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 15.33 SR
BSHAL7 M • 7 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 18.85 SR
Squad
BSHAL
RAJ
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|30 December 2024 - day (20-over match)