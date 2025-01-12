Matches (17)
Strikers vs Khulna, 17th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Sylhet, January 12, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
W
L
L
L
W
Khulna
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SYS10 M • 186 Runs • 18.6 Avg • 122.36 SR
SYS10 M • 134 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 150.56 SR
10 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 123.97 SR
4 M • 119 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 198.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 13 SR
2 M • 4 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 9 SR
KT8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.67 Econ • 20.57 SR
KT3 M • 7 Wkts • 11.45 Econ • 9.28 SR
Squad
SYS
KT
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|12 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
