Strikers vs Khulna, 17th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Sylhet, January 12, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Sylhet Strikers FlagSylhet Strikers
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Zakir Hasan
10 M • 186 Runs • 18.6 Avg • 122.36 SR
Ariful Haque
10 M • 134 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 150.56 SR
Afif Hossain
10 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 123.97 SR
Mahidul Islam Ankon
4 M • 119 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 198.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 13 SR
RRS Cornwall
2 M • 4 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 9 SR
Nasum Ahmed
8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.67 Econ • 20.57 SR
Abu Hider
3 M • 7 Wkts • 11.45 Econ • 9.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SYS
KT
Player
Role
Mashrafe Mortaza (c)
Bowler
Al-Amin Hossain 
Bowler
Arafat Sunny 
Bowler
Ariful Haque 
Allrounder
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Nahidul Islam 
Allrounder
Nihaduzzaman 
Bowler
Rony Talukdar 
Batter
Ruyel Miah 
Bowler
Samiullah Shinwari 
Allrounder
Paul Stirling 
Batting Allrounder
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Zakir Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days12 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory

On either side of Nurul's blitz was an obstructing the field incident and an argument involving Tamim Iqbal on an action-packed evening

Rangpur Riders win five out of five; no joy for Dhaka yet

The highs and lows from the latest round of matches in the Bangladesh Premier League

Taskin Ahmed grabs 7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi, a new BPL record

He became only the third bowler in men's T20 cricket to take seven in an innings

BCB chief reassures players after non-payment by BPL franchises

The BPL franchises were supposed to pay the first installment of the players' contracts before the start of the season

BPL: Batter given timed out before Mehidy calls him back

Tom O'Connell walked out later after the allocated three minutes were up and was given out as a result

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR660121.732
BRSAL53260.838
Kings32141.262
KT32140.483
RAJ5234-1.017
SYS4132-1.630
DKA6060-1.410
Full Table