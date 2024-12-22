McSweeney seals thriller for Heat days after Test omission

Brisbane Heat 175 for 7 (McSweeney 78*, Renshaw 54, Pope 2-17) beat Adelaide Strikers 174 for 6 (Jamie Overton 45*, Prestwidge 2-16) by three wickets

Nathan McSweeney has rebounded from his Test axing to inspire Brisbane to a last-ball BBL victory over Adelaide Strikers with a brilliant and unbeaten 78. He was " devastated " on being dropped from Australia's side for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but the 25-year-old got Heat home in an innings of composure and character.

Heat spinner Mitchell Swepson hit the final delivery of the chase off Liam Scott for a single over point to secure a three-wicket win, but the hero was McSweeney. After being put under pressure by India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Test series, he found himself in a high-pressure chase after Strikers had posted 174 for 6.

McSweeney took 16 runs off the second over of the power surge, off Henry Thornton, and celebrated with a six off Matthew Short in the next before guiding Heat to victory. McSweeney received a huge cheer from the 23,681 fans at the Gabba when he came to the crease and initially played second fiddle to a rampant Matt Renshaw

Renshaw (54 off 27) was in scintillating form with his placement, power and purpose all elite. He launched three sixes over the on side and an assortment of exquisite cuts and drives before flicking a Lloyd Pope delivery onto his shoulder and then the stumps.

His 66-run partnership with McSweeney for the third wicket off just 39 deliveries got Heat back in it.

Earlier, Strikers pace bowler Thornton bowled Jimmy Peirson (8) in his first over but then dropped a sitter at midwicket when Heat skipper Colin Munro skied one off Jamie Overton. Thornton made amends immediately when he cleaned up Munro (7) with the first ball of his next over.

Strikers' English contingent of Pope and Overton fired with the bat to lift the visitors to a competitive total.

Overton hit hard and often in the latter overs in his unbeaten 45 off just 24 deliveries. At 196cm, the allrounder has a long reach and immense power and he utilised both to put the hosts' bowlers off their length and crunch three sixes.

Pope (34 off 29), fresh from two half-centuries in the Test series against New Zealand, started with consecutive boundaries off rookie seamer Tom Whitney before holing out to McSweeney in the outfield. Heat pace bowler Xavier Bartlett gave his side the perfect start by snaring D'Arcy Short (1) in the first over.

That brought former Gabba favourite Chris Lynn to the wicket and he opened his account with his 209th BBL six, a cracking flick over midwicket. Lynn (24) was well caught attempting his 210th at long-on by Bartlett.