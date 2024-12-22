Matches (24)
Heat vs Strikers, 9th Match at Brisbane,BBL 2024, Dec 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match (N), Brisbane, December 22, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
L
L
W
W
W
Strikers
W
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 10:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 193 Runs • 27.57 Avg • 104.89 SR
10 M • 173 Runs • 19.22 Avg • 130.07 SR
10 M • 414 Runs • 51.75 Avg • 153.33 SR
6 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 176.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 11.66 SR
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 11.83 SR
AS8 M • 17 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 10.23 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 16.42 SR
Squad
BH
AS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.15 start, First Session 18.15-19.45, Interval 19.45-20.05, Second Session 20.05-21.35
|Match days
|22 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
