Matches (24)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (18)

Heat vs Strikers, 9th Match at Brisbane,BBL 2024, Dec 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Brisbane, December 22, 2024, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BH Win & Bat
AS Win & Bat
BH Win & Bowl
AS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NA McSweeney
8 M • 193 Runs • 27.57 Avg • 104.89 SR
MT Renshaw
10 M • 173 Runs • 19.22 Avg • 130.07 SR
MW Short
10 M • 414 Runs • 51.75 Avg • 153.33 SR
J Weatherald
6 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 176.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SH Johnson
9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 11.66 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 11.83 SR
L Pope
8 M • 17 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 10.23 SR
CJ Boyce
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 16.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.15 start, First Session 18.15-19.45, Interval 19.45-20.05, Second Session 20.05-21.35
Match days22 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR21122.128
PS11021.438
BH11020.872
SS11020.847
AS21120.280
ST11020.205
MS3030-1.005
HH1010-4.967
Full Table