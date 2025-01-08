Matches (10)
Thunder vs Hurricanes, 27th Match at Sydney, BBL 2024, Jan 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match (N), Sydney, January 08, 2025, Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DA Warner
8 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 135.6 SR
CT Bancroft
9 M • 154 Runs • 22 Avg • 107.69 SR
BR McDermott
10 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 139.64 SR
MJ Owen
6 M • 190 Runs • 38 Avg • 172.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Green
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 25.44 SR
LH Ferguson
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 18 SR
CJ Jordan
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 17.75 SR
NT Ellis
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 18.54 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST
HH
Player
Role
Wes Agar 
Bowler
Cameron Bancroft 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dan Christian 
Allrounder
Oliver Davies 
Top order Batter
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Matthew Gilkes 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Ryan Hadley 
Bowler
Liam Hatcher 
Bowler
Sam Konstas 
Top order Batter
Nic Maddinson 
Opening Batter
Nathan McAndrew 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
William Salzmann 
Bowling Allrounder
Daniel Sams 
Allrounder
Jason Sangha 
Batter
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
David Warner 
Opening Batter
Match details
Sydney Showground Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days8 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS64190.228
ST64280.166
HH5418-0.154
BH7337-0.518
PS63360.785
MR62440.413
AS7254-0.299
MS7254-0.531
Full Table