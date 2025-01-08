Thunder vs Hurricanes, 27th Match at Sydney, BBL 2024, Jan 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match (N), Sydney, January 08, 2025, Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
ST Win & Bat
HH Win & Bat
ST Win & Bowl
HH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
L
W
W
W
L
Hurricanes
L
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 135.6 SR
9 M • 154 Runs • 22 Avg • 107.69 SR
10 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 139.64 SR
6 M • 190 Runs • 38 Avg • 172.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 25.44 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 18 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 17.75 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 18.54 SR
Squad
ST
HH
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|8 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Bryant, Renshaw spoil Christian's comeback as Heat overpower Thunder
Christian contributed with both bat and ball, but Bryant and Renshaw's 108-run stand turned the game on its head
Marsh set for BBL return after losing Test place
Travis Head is not expected to feature for Adelaide Strikers before the Sri Lanka tour
Christian comes out of retirement to help injury-hit Thunder
The allrounder has been approved as a replacement player following the collision which ruled out Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft
Hurricane Tim David blows Strikers away for fourth consecutive win
He smacks an unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls to help Hurricanes hunt down 187