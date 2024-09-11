Matches (14)
AFG vs NZ (1)
ENG v SL (1)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)
SA v SL [A-Team] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)

Royals vs Falcons, 13th Match at Bridgetown, CPL 2024, Sep 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (N), Bridgetown, September 11, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RRS Cornwall
10 M • 227 Runs • 25.22 Avg • 171.96 SR
R Powell
10 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 163.07 SR
Fakhar Zaman
5 M • 159 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 133.61 SR
Imad Wasim
6 M • 134 Runs • 44.67 Avg • 147.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JO Holder
10 M • 14 Wkts • 9.23 Econ • 16.42 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 19.7 SR
Imad Wasim
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 18.85 SR
FA Allen
5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 14.57 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
BR
ABF
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Kadeem Alleyne 
Bowler
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Shamarh Brooks 
Top order Batter
Rivaldo Clarke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Nathan Sealy 
-
Ramon Simmonds 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Isai Thorne 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Kevin Wickham 
Top order Batter
Nyeem Young 
Bowler
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Series
Season2024
Match days11 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW33062.527
BR22041.210
ABF6244-0.531
SLK3214-0.671
TKR21120.950
STKNP6152-1.011
