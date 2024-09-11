Matches (14)
Royals vs Falcons, 13th Match at Bridgetown, CPL 2024, Sep 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (N), Bridgetown, September 11, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
L
L
L
W
W
Falcons
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 227 Runs • 25.22 Avg • 171.96 SR
10 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 163.07 SR
ABF5 M • 159 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 133.61 SR
ABF6 M • 134 Runs • 44.67 Avg • 147.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 9.23 Econ • 16.42 SR
BR9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 19.7 SR
ABF6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 18.85 SR
ABF5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 14.57 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
BR
ABF
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|11 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
