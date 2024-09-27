Matches (16)
Markhors vs Lions, Eliminator 2 at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator 2 (D/N), Faisalabad, September 27, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Markhors (Pakistan) FlagMarkhors (Pakistan)
Lions (Pakistan) FlagLions (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kamran Ghulam
5 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 100 SR
Agha Salman
5 M • 222 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 90.98 SR
Imam-ul-Haq
4 M • 212 Runs • 53 Avg • 90.98 SR
Khushdil Shah
5 M • 176 Runs • 35.2 Avg • 114.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Zahid Mahmood
5 M • 10 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 18.9 SR
Agha Salman
4 M • 7 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 25.71 SR
Ahmed Daniyal
4 M • 10 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 22.8 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 26.55 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days27 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR4310381.715
PAN431034-0.030
STA4220280.805
LIO413012-0.990
DOL413011-1.500
