Markhors vs Lions, Eliminator 2 at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator 2 (D/N), Faisalabad, September 27, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Markhors
W
W
W
L
L
Lions
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 09:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MAR5 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 100 SR
MAR5 M • 222 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 90.98 SR
LIO4 M • 212 Runs • 53 Avg • 90.98 SR
LIO5 M • 176 Runs • 35.2 Avg • 114.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MAR5 M • 10 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 18.9 SR
MAR4 M • 7 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 25.71 SR
LIO4 M • 10 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 22.8 SR
4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 26.55 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
MAR
LIO
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|27 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
