Matches (21)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)

Montreal vs Surrey, 21st Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match, Brampton, August 06, 2024, Global T20 Canada
PrevNext
Montreal Tigers FlagMontreal Tigers
Surrey Jaguars FlagSurrey Jaguars
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DS Bajwa
10 M • 224 Runs • 44.8 Avg • 140.88 SR
CA Lynn
10 M • 163 Runs • 20.38 Avg • 122.55 SR
MP Stoinis
4 M • 132 Runs • 44 Avg • 148.31 SR
S Movva
7 M • 111 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 100 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 13.38 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
3 M • 7 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 10.28 SR
SP Narine
4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 11.37 SR
MP Stoinis
4 M • 5 Wkts • 4.73 Econ • 13.2 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days6 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BRW64280.771
MOT53170.901
TON63270.203
BTM5326-0.656
SUJ5133-0.300
VAK7153-0.758
Full Table