BAN vs SA
WBBL
Super50
WCL 2
AUS-A vs IND-A
WI vs ENG

Oman vs U.A.E., 41st Match at Al Amarat, WCL 2, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

41st Match, Al Amerat, November 01, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Oman FlagOman
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:30
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Series
Season2024/25
Match days1 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
CAN1284160.292
USA1073140.588
NED862120.287
SCOT953111.196
NAM125710-0.180
OMA8246-0.804
NEP10275-0.214
UAE7162-1.854
Full Table