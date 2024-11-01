Matches (9)
Oman vs U.A.E., 41st Match at Al Amarat, WCL 2, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
41st Match, Al Amerat, November 01, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Oman
W
W
L
A
L
U.A.E.
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:30
Match details
|Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|1 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
