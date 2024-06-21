Live Report - Bangladesh build after early wicket

Matches (19)
Live
44th Match, Super Eights, Group 1 (N), North Sound, June 20, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Current RR: 6.75
• Last 5 ov (RR): 41/0 (8.20)
Live Forecast:BAN 176
Live
14 Shanto's highest score in four innings so far this World Cup
One of Bangladesh's concerns in this World Cup so far has been the form of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has skidded through the group stage on three single figure scores and a 14 against South Africa.
Bangladesh did play on some tougher pitches, but would love a decent innings from him to kick off the Super Eights. Right now, he's on 13 off 9 having struck Josh Hazlewood down the ground for a lovely six at the start of the fourth over.
The first two overs of Bangladesh's innings:
•
•
W
•
•
4
•
•
•
•
•
•
So far, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are bossing it.
There's a little movement in the air, and some freshness in this pitch, perhaps thanks to the showers that have been blowing through.
Starc didn't need much help from the pitch to remove the leaden-footed Tanzid Hasan with a full delivery though - one that swung through the air a touch, then took the inside edge and cannoned into the stumps.
Hazlewood followed that up with a maiden.
One thing to watch out for in this match are the two legspinners. Adam Zampa's strengths are well known by now. as Mel Farrell recounts here.
But Bangladesh have a legspinner of their own in Rishad Hossain, who's looked pretty good so far this World Cup. He's gone hunting for wickets through the middle overs, and generally got them.
Australia have won the toss, which was delayed by a light shower. Mitch Marsh has decided to bowl first, which Najmul Hossain Shanto would have done too.
But there's a little rain around still, perhaps. This is from Mel Farrell, who is at the ground.
"Uh oh. The ground staff have got one of the covers and are standing half way between the boundary and the pitch. I wonder if they know something's coming and they're just waiting for the toss."
The teams:
Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Folks, welcome to this Super Eight encounter between Bangladesh and Australia. Aside from some dropped catches against Scotland, Australia had looked very smooth in the group stage. Bangladesh scraped through the tough Group D, but they managed to get through it by winning some big moments.
Andrew McGlashan's preview is here, while we wait for the toss in North Sound.
Win Probability
BAN 51.18%
BANAUS100%50%100%
Current Over 7 • BAN 45/1Live Forecast: BAN 170
Bangladesh Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|0
|3
|not out
|14
|21
|not out
|23
|16
|Extras
|(w 8)
|Total
|45(1 wkt; 6.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>