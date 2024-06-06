Live blog - PAK vs USA - Pakistan start campaign against hosts USA

Live
Live blog - PAK vs USA - Pakistan start campaign against hosts USABy Andrew Fidel Fernando
Was this a good innings?
Generally striking at around a 100 and using up 43 balls as an opener would constitute a poor innings. But these pitches in the USA have not been super conducive to run-scoring, and Pakistan were losing wickets at the other end anyway.
We'll have better evidence to judge Babar's innings after Pakistan have bowled on this surface. But with him out now, the death overs are down largely to Iftikhar. USA will back themselves to finish strong.
Babar finally catches up
Firs ball of the sixteenth over, Babar slams a six over deep point off Jasdeep Singh, and for the first time in a difficult innings, gets his strike rate over 100.
Partly his going slow was down to Pakistan losing early wickets, and needing to rebuild. But on the flipside, you might argue that his teammates would not have had to take so many risks if Babar had been striking quickly from early in the innings.
Shadab goes after big stand
62 How much the Shadab-Babar stand brought Pakistan, off 48 balls.
Just as it looked like Pakistan were getting themselves to a position from which they could explode in the last third of this innings, Shadab Khan sweeps Kenjige to short fine leg, where Saurabh Netravalkar takes an outstanding overhead catch.
And as soon as he comes in to the middle, Azam Khan is trapped lbw to give Kenjige his third wicket as well. Things were looking a whole lot better for Pakistan at the start of this over.
USA are jubilant.
First big over for Pakistan
6
6
1w
1
1
1
4
Shadab Khan has decided he needs to make something happen here, and has taken Jasdeep Singh on in the 10th over.
Shadab bangs the first one over deep backward square for six, before running at the bowler, getting another short ball, and crashing it even higher over the same boundary.
Late in the over, even Babar Azam gets his first boundary, whipping through fine leg. It's the first four of Pakistan's innings, right at the end of the 10th over.
Babar out of sorts
29 Babar Azam's strike rate in the powerplay
Having opened the innings, Babar was 4 off 14 by the time the fielding restrictions ended. He struggled against left-armer Netravalkar in particular, making only 3 off 11 off him.
Taylor = Dwayne Leverock
Taylor, a gent with a little extra in the middle, taking a right-handed stunner at wide slip... he was always going to inspire comparisons to the legendary Dwayne Leverock (who played for Bermuda) catch from the 2007 World Cup.
Meanwhile Pakistan have lost another wicket and are struggling to go at a run-a-ball in the powerplay.
Usman Khan also falls
2 Number of Pakistan wickets, and number of Pakistan sixes, by end of third over
Usman Khan could not have picked out Nitish Kumar at long off much more perfectly, off the bowling of Kenjige, who has made himself known in this match after having entered the XI today.
Pakistan are keeping their heads above water - just - with a couple of big hits, the second of which came off the bat of Fakhar Zaman, who slammed his first ball over square leg for six.
Taylor takes a spectacular slip catch
Steven Taylor, USA's opening batter, takes what is likely the catch of the tournament so far, diving hard to his right to intercept an edge off the bat of Mohammad Rizwan, just centimetres (or should that be inches?) away from the turf.
Netravalkar the bowler is pumped. USA are away in this match. Pakistan yet to impose themselves.
USA up against a top fast-bowling outfit
We've shared a bit of Pakistan pessimism so far, but just a reminder that when USA bat, they will be up against one of the brightest seam attacks of the competition.
For now, though, let's see how many Pakistan put up with the bat. We're all set for the start.
Can 30-40 minutes define this match?
In the last game played at Dallas, Nepal had a terrible Powerplay and essentially lost the game in the first hour. Now they've won the toss, USA captain Monank Patel hopes they can replicate Netherlands' blueprint for success here. They've got Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to get through, though.
Kenjige in for USA
Here's how the teams line up. Nosthush Kenjige, the left-arm spinner (who bats a bit), comes in for USA.
USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (capt, wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf
ESPNcricinfo pre-match show
Our experts look ahead to this match here:
Is there a little Pakistan nervousness?
Pakistan are infamously shaky starters in global tournaments, and USA are on a high after that first win over the weekend. Add to that the unpredictability of this Dallas surface, and the fact that USA have now won the toss and opted to put Pakistan in, in a morning match, and if you are a pessimistic Pakistan fan, you might have the recipe for an upset.
We'll have the full teams for you soon.
Welcome
Hello folks, welcome to this World Cup clash all the way from Dallas Texas, between Pakistan and the USA.
USA of course won their first match of the tournament, against Canada, with Aaron Jones hitting an excellent 94* off 40. Pakistan, haven't had a great lead-in to the tournament, losing a T20 series 2-0 against England.
