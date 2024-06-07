Monank Patel after Super Over win: We should have finished the game in regular time

USA captain feels beating Pakistan in the World Cup is "going to open many doors for us"

After their win over Pakistan , USA captain Monank Patel said they should have finished the game in the regular time instead of taking it to the Super Over.

Chasing 160, USA needed 56 from the last seven overs with Monank and Andries Gous well set. But Monank got out on the very next ball, allowing Pakistan to make a comeback and tie the game.

"When I got out, we were still in the game," Monank said after the match, "and I thought we should have finished the game and we should have never gone to Super Over. But the way we kept our nerves and in the Super Over particularly, scoring 18 runs itself gave us a big upper hand to defend the target."

Apart from those last few overs, everything else went as per the plan for USA, right from winning the toss.

"The plan was to win the toss and bowl first," Monank said. "And we knew initially first half an hour it would help pace bowlers and the way we kept them quiet and took the crucial wickets in the powerplay, it helped really well. And yeah, 160 on this wicket with one side short boundary, I felt we were always in the game."

For the Super Over, USA went with left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar instead of Ali Khan, who is arguably more used to bowling at the death. It proved to be the right choice as Netravalkar conceded only 13.

"The plan was we wanted to make sure that we utilise the conditions," Monank said. "And the condition was a left-arm bowler bowling cutters and wide yorkers with left-arm over angle going out. Ali Khan usually attacks the stumps, but we wanted to make sure that we make them play outside off stump. And for a left-armer, the angle helps. Saurabh had had a good day, and I backed him."

Monank Patel made a match-winning 50 off 38 balls • ICC/Getty Images

Before the World Cup, USA had beaten Bangladesh 2-1 in a three-match home T20I series. In the World Cup opener, they beat Canada and now have two wins in two games. Their remaining matches are against India and Ireland. One more victory will put them in contention for the Super 8. But Monank is not thinking too far ahead.

"We know what we have worked and what capability we have," he said. "And we just focus on the particular game. And we don't want to keep our emotions too high or low. We'll make sure that whatever the win today is, we'll enjoy it and make sure that next day we come fresh.

"We want to focus on one game at a time. And our focus would be on playing against India now. We don't even want to think about the Ireland right now. Super 8 is far ahead."

But Monank agreed beating Pakistan was a big achievement that could open many doors for them.

"I am happy with the win, playing against Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup and beating them it was an unbelievable performance from our side," he said. "So yeah, I would say it's a big day for Team USA and for the USA cricket community too.