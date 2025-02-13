ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Associate men's bowling winner: Netravalkar's out-of-office special

It's the Super Over that defined USA's World Cup, and arguably Pakistan's as well. Left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar had already added to this World Cup's lore, setting a now-famous out-of-office reply at his job as an engineer at Oracle, so he could go up against some of the world's best T20 cricketers. He'd already helped lay the groundwork for a famous USA victory too, in regular play, bowling tight lines and menacing inswingers with the new ball, removing Mohammad Rizwan and conceding only eight runs from his three powerplay overs. That spell set the tone for a stifled Pakistan batting effort, in which they made 159 for 7, Netravalkar also picking up Iftikhar Ahmed later to finish with match figures of 2 for 18.

But it's the Super Over that will live long in the memory. Pakistan had flubbed their Super Over bowling, giving away seven extras. They were chasing 19 to win, though the USA batters had only struck one boundary.

Netravalkar was nerveless, even when through sheer bad luck one delivery deflected off Shadab Khan's pads and went to the boundary. He mixed up his pace, followed the batters as they tried to open up the off side, and delivered the occasional yorker.

Key moment

Last ball, Pakistan needed six to tie, and Netravalkar went across Shadab with a fullish ball in the channel - the batter could thump it only as far as deep point along the ground. Netravalkar had bowled better balls in the match, of course, but he played the angles beautifully with the pressure on, and this is the moment USA's players will remember, along with the ecstatic celebrations that followed.

The numbers

9 Runs Netravalkar conceded in his Super Over. In contrast, Mohammed Amir conceded 18 in Pakistan's Super Over.

8 The ball of the innings in which Netravalkar had Rizwan caught at slip, helping set the tone for the match.

What they said

"I actually confirmed two, three times with the umpire as to how many runs they need, six or seven. When he said seven, I gave a sigh of relief that I just have to prevent him [Shadab Khan] from hitting a six."

- Netravalkar on defending runs off the last ball of the Super Over

