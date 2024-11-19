Matches (5)
Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia, 3rd Match at Doha, T20 World Cup Asia QLF B, Nov 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Doha, November 19, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B
Bahrain FlagBahrain
Saudi Arabia FlagSaudi Arabia
Today, 10:30 AM
4h
Match centre Ground time: 09:30
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2963
Match days19 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B

TeamMWLPT
BHR----
BHU----
CAM----
QAT----
KSA----
THA----
UAE----
Full Table