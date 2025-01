Battle-hardened Australia face unbeaten SA in clash of top bowling units

The batting. Openers Kate Pelle and Ines McKeon are both power-hitters, but have consistently misfired, leaving Australia with a big decision on whether to leave one of them out in the semi-final. Nepal captain Puja Mahato had them at 14 for 3 before Bray's brilliant counter-attacking 45, also the highest score for an Australian batter in the tournament, helped them post their highest team total of 139 for 6. Accurate spin bowling has also been a challenge for the Australian batters at the top and in the middle order, a struggle that was apparent in their last game when they failed to chase 100. Captain Lucy Hamilton at No. 3 remains their most reliable bat. Her innings of 30 off 35 on a tough spinning surface in Bangi, Malaysia, against Bangladesh won her the Player of the Match in a chase of 92.