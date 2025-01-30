Matches (29)
1st Semi-Final, Kuala Lumpur, January 31, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Australia Under-19s Women FlagAustralia Under-19s Women
South Africa Under-19s Women FlagSouth Africa Under-19s Women
Tomorrow
2:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Battle-hardened Australia face unbeaten SA in clash of top bowling units

South Africa have not played a single, full 20 over game in the tournament having been hounded by rain

Raunak Kapoor
30-Jan-2025 • 20 mins ago
Eleanor Larosa celebrates a wicket, Australia vs West Indies, Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, Super Six, Bangi, January 25, 2025

Eleanor Larosa's left-arm swing is a genuine threat with the new ball  •  ICC/Getty Images

Australia

The story so far: Australia topped their group with comfortable wins against Scotland and Nepal, and a tense two-wicket win against Bangladesh. An easy win against West Indies in the Super Six combined with other results meant they secured a semi-final spot ahead of their final Super Six clash against Sri Lanka, where they failed to chase 100, becoming the only semi-finalists to suffer a defeat in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
What's working: The bowling attack. Eleanor Larosa's left-arm swing is a genuine threat with the new ball. Fifteen-year old WBBL sensation Caoimhe Bray, who idolises Ellyse Perry, is playing Perry's role for this U-19 team: wicket-taking, decisive counter-attacking batting or making tough catches look easy. Legspinners Teegan Williamson and Hasrat Gill have 15 wickets between them at a combined average of 7.77. Lily Bassingthwaighte's late entry into the playing XI has added more teeth to the attack, resulting in opposition scores of 48, 91 for 9, 56 for 8, 53 and 99 for 8.
What's not working: The batting. Openers Kate Pelle and Ines McKeon are both power-hitters, but have consistently misfired, leaving Australia with a big decision on whether to leave one of them out in the semi-final. Nepal captain Puja Mahato had them at 14 for 3 before Bray's brilliant counter-attacking 45, also the highest score for an Australian batter in the tournament, helped them post their highest team total of 139 for 6. Accurate spin bowling has also been a challenge for the Australian batters at the top and in the middle order, a struggle that was apparent in their last game when they failed to chase 100. Captain Lucy Hamilton at No. 3 remains their most reliable bat. Her innings of 30 off 35 on a tough spinning surface in Bangi, Malaysia, against Bangladesh won her the Player of the Match in a chase of 92.
What to look out for: They might be entering the semi-final off a loss, but Australia have been tested as a unit far more than their opposition, or for that matter, all the other semi-final sides. Their batters would welcome the change of venue to the Bayumeas Oval in Kuala Lumpur where run-scoring has been much easier than the more challenging UKM Oval, where Hamilton's side have played all five of their matches in the tournament. If they can get a competitive total, even 100-110, they'll back the form of their bowlers to defend it.

South Africa

The story so far: Rain has followed Kayla Reyneke's South African side throughout the tournament. But it has relented just enough to allow them one reduced game after another to secure the wins needed to top both their Group Stage and the Super Six Group, without having played a full 40 overs once. They won an 11-overs-a-side game against New Zealand, an eight-overs a side shootout against Nigeria and a 10-overs per side contest against Ireland. Their only full match happened to be against Samoa, where they blew their hapless opposition away for a record low of 16 and chased it in 10 balls. Their final Super Six match against USA was washed out.
What's working: While they've never had to bowl a full 20 overs, the bowling unit does seem well-equipped and well-rounded. Nthabiseng Nini might be among the quickest in the competition and has been effective moving the ball away from the right-handers, while Monalisa Legodi moves it the other way. Legspinner Seshine Naidu and captain Reyneke's offspin have made light work of any opposition so far. All four playing in their second U-19 Women's World Cup. Reyneke has led the side impressively and in spite of lengthy rain breaks and waiting on the sidelines, South Africa have looked sharp when on the field.
What's not working: They might have four wins on the board but South Africa's batters have batted only 26.5 overs all tournament, less than half of England (55.2) and India (54.2), just over a third of the overs their more battle-hardened semi-final opponents Australia (76.5). It's hard therefore to conclude what sort of form their batters are in but openers Jemma Botha and Simone Lourens, and keeper Karabo Meso have notched up quickfire 20s and 30s when needed. All three of them are also playing their second edition of the women's Under-19 T20 World Cup.
What to look out for: South Africa's spinners will be key to testing Australia's vulnerabilities. Reyneke leads their wicket-taking list with nine wickets at an average of 3.88 and economy of 4.03.
Eleanor LarosaCaoimhe BrayKayla ReynekeNthabiseng NiniSouth Africa Under-19s WomenAustralia Under-19s WomenAus-u19-wmn vs SA U-19 WmnICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Raunak Kapoor is deputy editor (video) and lead presenter for ESPNcricinfo. @RaunakRK

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Super Six, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1944085.724
AUW1943161.377
SLW1942150.550
BAW194224-0.500
SCW194031-4.595
WIW194040-4.153
Super Six, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1943073.215
ENW1942062.877
NGW194215-0.805
USW1941230.203
NZW194132-0.870
IRW194031-1.873
