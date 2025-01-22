Matches (9)
NGA-WMN U19 vs SA-WMN U19, 22nd Match, Group C at Kuching, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match, Group C, Kuching, January 22, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NGA-WMN U19
A
W
SA-WMN U19
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 09:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NGW191 M • 19 Runs • 19 Avg • 76 SR
NGW191 M • 18 Runs • 18 Avg • 81.81 SR
SAW1910 M • 208 Runs • 23.11 Avg • 117.51 SR
SAW1910 M • 137 Runs • 17.13 Avg • 76.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NGW191 M • 1 Wkt • 2.5 Econ • 12 SR
NGW191 M • 1 Wkt • 2.67 Econ • 18 SR
SAW1910 M • 15 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 12 SR
SAW199 M • 11 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 14.9 SR
Squad
Match details
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|22 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
Nigeria stun New Zealand to set tournament alight
A round-up of results in the Women's Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia
Bowlers take centre stage as India and Sri Lanka start with massive wins
Sri Lanka began with a huge win against Malaysia before India brushed West Indies aside in the evening game
Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Australia begin with huge win against Scotland
Rain had an effect in most of the other games on the first day, but Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka had time to win their respective openers
How Nigeria's women put West Africa on the cricketing map and at the Under-19 World Cup
With performance and participation, cricket in Nigeria hopes to shape people, their mindsets and value systems