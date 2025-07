India seek injury-time fightback at the other Old Trafford

has hit a bit of an introspective phase in his career. The man who began an Ashes series by smacking its first ball for four is starting to appreciate a new way of doing things. His 128 runs in this series have come off 261 balls. He isn't used to playing like this but fortifying their defence is an important pursuit for a batter in this format. How does Crawley balance that growth with the pressure that is building on him from the outside? He played a significant part in England chasing down 371 in the first Test but right now his batting average for the series sits below even that of the bowler his team brings on as first change.