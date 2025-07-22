India seek injury-time fightback at the other Old Trafford

Anything can happen. It is the central allure of sport. And this series
keeps going out of its way to highlight it. There have been mountains of runs, mid-pitch feuds, men standing tall, men breaking down, history created left, right and centre, and heartbreak to last lifetimes. Manchester
would do well to stock up on tissues and saw off everything but the edge of the couch.
Both these teams had much easier paths to victory open to them. Their flaws came in the way. Neither team is willing to let that define them. That's why they are so good to watch. They aren't perfect. But they are determined. With the series on the line and injuries forcing them to dig even deeper
, there is every chance another spectacle awaits us at Old Trafford. Anything can happen. It is the central allure of sport. Because the people who are part of it just never give up.
England WLWWL (last five Tests, most recent first)
India LWLLL
In the spotlight: Zak Crawley and Rishabh Pant
Zak Crawley
has hit a bit of an introspective phase in his career. The man who began an Ashes series by smacking its first ball for four is starting to appreciate a new way of doing things. His 128 runs in this series have come off 261 balls. He isn't used to playing like this but fortifying their defence is an important pursuit for a batter in this format. How does Crawley balance that growth with the pressure that is building on him from the outside? He played a significant part in England chasing down 371 in the first Test but right now his batting average for the series
sits below even that of the bowler his team brings on as first change.
Rollercoasters ain't got nothin' on Rishabh Pant
. The best of him at Headingly wasn't enough to win the game for India. One well-meaning mistake in the first innings became a huge turning point at Lord's. He tried to make up for it in the second innings - even though his left hand was injured - but the pain was clearly too much. He struggled to keep hold of the bat, and this time it wasn't the slightest bit funny. An eight-day gap between matches has allowed him to heal, which brings us squarely to the question: what's in store for Pant at Old Trafford (besides taking penalties with Manchester United
)?
Team news: Reddy and Akash out, Sudharsan and Kamboj in the running
England have already announced their XI
with left-arm spinner Liam Dawson
returning to Test cricket after an eight-year gap to take over as lead spinner from Bashir, who has been ruled out of the series.
England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Brydon Carse, 11 Jofra Archer.
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep are injured and will not be playing a part in this game. That opens up space for a potential recall for B Sai Sudharsan
, and either a surprise debut for Anshul Kamboj
, who picked up all 10 wickets
in a Ranji trophy match last year, or a recall for Prasidh Krishna. There may also be consideration given to Shardul Thakur stepping in for Washington Sundar if the pitch is more seam-friendly.
India (probable): 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Shubman Gill (capt), 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Karun Nair, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Prasidh Krishna/Anshul Kamboj, 11 Mohammed Siraj.
Manchester tends to produce some of the quicker pitches in England. Batters who can cope with the pace find value for shots (though not everyone does
) and bowlers might see the bounce and carry as reason to bend their backs even with a soft Dukes ball. The weather is likely to present a little bit of a problem with showers expected on the first and second days.
Stats and trivia: India up against it
"So far, the series has been great to play in and I presume it's been pretty good to watch. The 2005 Ashes series was great to watch and I think we've gone all five days in all three Tests so far so it just proves that the quality of cricket has been outstanding. Two teams going toe-to-toe and not very much separating us at the moment. It's been good to be a part of.
England captain Ben Stokes