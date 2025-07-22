India seek injury-time fightback at the other Old Trafford

"So far, the series has been great to play in and I presume it's been pretty good to watch. The 2005 Ashes series was great to watch and I think we've gone all five days in all three Tests so far so it just proves that the quality of cricket has been outstanding. Two teams going toe-to-toe and not very much separating us at the moment. It's been good to be a part of.

England captain Ben Stokes