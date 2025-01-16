Matches (13)
Vipers vs MI Emirates, 7th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 16, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Vipers
L
L
W
W
W
MI Emirates
L
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DV10 M • 280 Runs • 28 Avg • 126.69 SR
DV7 M • 141 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 169.87 SR
MIE8 M • 326 Runs • 54.33 Avg • 180.11 SR
MIE10 M • 288 Runs • 28.8 Avg • 154.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 14.14 SR
7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 14 SR
6 M • 17 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 8.47 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
DV
MIE
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|16 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
