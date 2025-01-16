Matches (13)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
SA20 (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)

Vipers vs MI Emirates, 7th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 16, 2025, International League T20
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AD Hales
10 M • 280 Runs • 28 Avg • 126.69 SR
Azam Khan
7 M • 141 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 169.87 SR
N Pooran
8 M • 326 Runs • 54.33 Avg • 180.11 SR
MDKJ Perera
10 M • 288 Runs • 28.8 Avg • 154.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Amir
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 14.14 SR
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 14 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
6 M • 17 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 8.47 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
DV
MIE
Lockie Ferguson (c)
Bowler
Ali Naseer 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Khuzaima Tanveer 
-
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar 
Allrounder
David Payne 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Tanish Suri 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days16 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV22040.829
MIE21120.625
SW11020.050
DC2112-0.625
GG2020-0.533
ADKR1010-0.700
Full Table