Mountaineers vs Tuskers, 7th Match at Mutare, Logan Cup, Dec 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Mutare, December 07 - 10, 2024, Logan Cup
Mountaineers FlagMountaineers
Matabeleland Tuskers FlagMatabeleland Tuskers
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mutare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days7,8,9,10 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
RHINO321055
EAGLE311143
MOUNT210142
ROCKS200232
TUSK202014
Full Table