Mountaineers vs Tuskers, 7th Match at Mutare, Logan Cup, Dec 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
MOUNT Win & Bat
TUSK Win & Bat
MOUNT Win & Bowl
TUSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mountaineers
W
L
W
W
D
Tuskers
D
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:26
Match details
|Mutare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|7,8,9,10 December 2024 - day (4-day match)