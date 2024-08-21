Matches (6)
Mystics vs Shivamogga, 13th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Bengaluru, August 21, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Gulbarga Mystics FlagGulbarga Mystics
Shivamogga Lions FlagShivamogga Lions
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:29m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Smaran
10 M • 218 Runs • 31.14 Avg • 138.85 SR
KV Aneesh
10 M • 176 Runs • 25.14 Avg • 123.07 SR
A Manohar
10 M • 271 Runs • 38.71 Avg • 166.25 SR
NU Ullal
10 M • 105 Runs • 10.5 Avg • 94.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
V Vyshak
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 21.11 SR
Monish Reddy
5 M • 5 Wkts • 9.17 Econ • 21.6 SR
V Koushik
10 M • 6 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 33 SR
Hardik Raj
5 M • 6 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 17 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days21 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Mohit Krishnadas
India
NR Seetharam Prabhu
TV Umpire
India
Abhijeet Bengeri
Match Referee
India
Mithun Beerala
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HT44081.198
BB43161.392
MYSW42240.339
MLD4123-0.020
GM4123-1.592
SHIVA4040-1.855
