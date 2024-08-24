Matches (25)
Tigers vs Shivamogga, 20th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 24, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tigers
W
W
W
L
T
Shivamogga
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HUT10 M • 318 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 200 SR
10 M • 267 Runs • 38.14 Avg • 128.98 SR
SHL10 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 173.36 SR
SHL6 M • 128 Runs • 32 Avg • 175.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HUT9 M • 23 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 8.69 SR
HUT6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 10.5 SR
SHL5 M • 5 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 20.4 SR
SHL5 M • 5 Wkts • 9.82 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
HUT
SHL
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|24 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
