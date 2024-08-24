Matches (25)
Tigers vs Shivamogga, 20th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 24, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Hubli Tigers FlagHubli Tigers
Shivamogga Lions FlagShivamogga Lions
Today
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammed Taha
10 M • 318 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 200 SR
KL Shrijith
10 M • 267 Runs • 38.14 Avg • 128.98 SR
A Manohar
10 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 173.36 SR
Hardik Raj
6 M • 128 Runs • 32 Avg • 175.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Manvanth Kumar
9 M • 23 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 8.69 SR
LR Kumar
6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 10.5 SR
D Anand
5 M • 5 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 20.4 SR
HS Sharath
5 M • 5 Wkts • 9.82 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days24 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Abhijeet Bengeri
India
Belur Ravi
TV Umpire
India
Soshan Soma
Reserve Umpire
India
SP Suraj
Match Referee
India
Balachandra Akhil
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HUT65110-0.009
MYSW64281.048
BEB64280.911
GUM6327-0.078
MLD6143-0.247
SHL6060-2.246
