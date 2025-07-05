Matches (23)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)

Bloomfield vs Nugegoda SWC, Group B at, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
BLOOM Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bat
BLOOM Win & Bowl
NSWC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic ClubBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
211020.650
3
Nugegoda Sports Welfare ClubNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
110020.460
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre 
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RK Chandraguptha
9 M • 338 Runs • 48.29 Avg • 97.4 SR
KPNM Karunanayake
10 M • 206 Runs • 29.43 Avg • 81.74 SR
Kevin Perera
10 M • 287 Runs • 57.4 Avg • 68.99 SR
Pulindu Perera
4 M • 202 Runs • 67.33 Avg • 91.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RS Fernando
7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 25.8 SR
LD Madushanka
8 M • 7 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 32.57 SR
TN Sampath
9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 28.46 SR
AMCD Abeysinghe
9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.22 Econ • 30.41 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
Match details
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chamara De Zoysa
Sri Lanka
Damith Sanjeewa
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Chandika Hathurusinghe
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Graeme Labrooy
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
PSC220042.651
CHLM110020.360
BSC211020.120
NCC21102-0.269
Tamil21102-0.424
ACCC20200-0.702
PAN10100-2.800
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
CCC220042.650
BLOOM211020.650
NSWC110020.460
MOORS211020.423
COLT21102-1.803
BRC20200-1.034
KYCC10100-2.380
Full Table