Bloomfield vs Nugegoda SWC, Group B at, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, July 05, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
What will be the toss result?
BLOOM Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bat
BLOOM Win & Bowl
NSWC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|2
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.650
|3
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.460
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bloomfield
W
NR
L
L
W
Nugegoda SWC
NR
W
NR
L
W
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BLOOM9 M • 338 Runs • 48.29 Avg • 97.4 SR
BLOOM10 M • 206 Runs • 29.43 Avg • 81.74 SR
NSWC10 M • 287 Runs • 57.4 Avg • 68.99 SR
NSWC4 M • 202 Runs • 67.33 Avg • 91.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BLOOM7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 25.8 SR
BLOOM8 M • 7 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 32.57 SR
9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 28.46 SR
NSWC9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.22 Econ • 30.41 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
BLOOM
NSWC
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|-
Match details
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee