Nondescripts vs Chilaw CC, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (NCC), July 13, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Nondescripts Cricket Club FlagNondescripts Cricket Club
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club FlagChilaw Marians Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:43
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days13 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
PSC440082.321
Tamil422040.375
CHLM321040.133
NCC42204-0.961
PAN31202-0.241
BSC31202-1.070
ACCC30300-1.033
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
COLT431061.076
BLOOM431060.818
MOORS431060.496
CCC321041.900
NSWC31202-0.964
BRC30300-0.838
KYCC30300-2.711
