Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
GSL (2)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
Nondescripts vs Chilaw CC, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (NCC), July 13, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.133
|4
Nondescripts Cricket Club
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.961
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nondescripts
W
L
W
W
L
Chilaw CC
NR
NR
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:43
Match details
|Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|13 July 2025 - day (50-over match)