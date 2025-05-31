Matches (8)
IPL (2)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (2)
Chilaw CC vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (PSS), May 31, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|6
Police Sports Club
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.931
|7
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-1.734
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chilaw CC
L
W
L
NR
L
Police SC
W
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 16:27
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|31 May 2025 - day (20-over match)