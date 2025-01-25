Matches (31)
Kandy CCC vs Tamil Union, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (Thurstan), January 25 - 27, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kandy CCC
D
L
D
D
D
Tamil Union
D
L
D
D
D
Match details
|Thurstan College Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|25,26,27 January 2025 - day (3-day match)