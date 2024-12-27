Matches (8)
Negombo vs Colts CC, Group A at Katunayake,MLT (3-day), Dec 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Katunayake, December 27 - 29, 2024, Major League Tournament
Negombo Cricket Club FlagNegombo Cricket Club
Colts Cricket Club FlagColts Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
FTZ Sports Complex (Board of Investment), Katunayake
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days27,28,29 December 2024 - day (3-day match)
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
ACCC-----
BSC-----
BLOOM-----
CHLM-----
COLT-----
NEGO-----
PSC-----
RAG-----
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
BRC-----
CCC-----
KCCC-----
KYCC-----
MOORS-----
NCC-----
SSC-----
Tamil-----
Full Table