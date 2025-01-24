Matches (29)
Nondescripts vs Nugegoda SWC, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (NCC), January 24 - 26, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
NCC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bat
NCC Win & Bowl
NSWC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nondescripts
W
D
W
W
D
Nugegoda SWC
W
D
D
D
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:40
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|24,25,26 January 2025 - day (3-day match)