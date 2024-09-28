Matches (21)
Dambulla vs Kandy, 18th Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Sep 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Hambantota, September 28, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dambulla
L
L
L
L
W
Kandy
L
W
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 270 Runs • 27 Avg • 110.2 SR
6 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 82.59 SR
KANDY6 M • 336 Runs • 67.2 Avg • 79.05 SR
KANDY6 M • 279 Runs • 55.8 Avg • 74.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DAM8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.2 Econ • 35.1 SR
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 28.66 SR
KANDY5 M • 9 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 18.22 SR
KANDY6 M • 7 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 31.71 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
DAM
KANDY
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|28 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee