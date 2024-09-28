Matches (21)
Dambulla vs Kandy, 18th Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Sep 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Hambantota, September 28, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Dambulla FlagDambulla
Kandy FlagKandy
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Croospulle
10 M • 270 Runs • 27 Avg • 110.2 SR
G Weerasinghe
6 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 82.59 SR
A Wickramasinghe
6 M • 336 Runs • 67.2 Avg • 79.05 SR
SSD Arachchige
6 M • 279 Runs • 55.8 Avg • 74.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MADI Hemantha
8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.2 Econ • 35.1 SR
PADLR Sandakan
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 28.66 SR
WAN Ransika
5 M • 9 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 18.22 SR
L Embuldeniya
6 M • 7 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 31.71 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
DAM
KANDY
Player
Role
Lakshan Sandakan (c)
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha 
Bowler
Dushan Hemantha 
Allrounder
Mohamed Shiraz 
Bowler
Lasith Croospulle 
Opening Batter
Nimesh Vimukthi 
Allrounder
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sonal Dinusha 
Bowling Allrounder
Chamindu Wijesinghe 
Allrounder
Pavan Rathnayake 
Top order Batter
Ravindu Fernando 
Batting Allrounder
Anjala Bandara 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gayana Weerasinghe 
Allrounder
Pulindu Perera 
Opening Batter
Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days28 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chamara De Zoysa
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Asanka Nanayakkara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Janaka Kumudu
National Super League Limited Over Tournament

TeamMWLDPTNRR
COLBO7610121.544
GALLE642080.108
JFNA632070.060
KANDY71503-1.462
DAM61502-0.793
Full Table