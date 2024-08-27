Matches (12)
Colombo vs Jaffna, 2nd Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Live
2nd Match, Hambantota, August 27, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Current RR: 4.25
• Last 5 ov (RR): 26/2 (5.20)
List A CAREER
|BATTERS
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
|(rhb)
|15
|24
|1
|1
|62.50
|5 (14b)
|10 (14b)
|(rhb)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (2b)
|BOWLERS
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|(lmf)
|4
|0
|10
|0
|2.50
|20
|2
|0
|-
|(rmf)
|4
|0
|24
|3
|6.00
|15
|3
|1
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|103
|3787
|139
|39.45
|173
|3124
|108*
|25.61
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|55
|69
|6/28
|25.59
|40
|42
|4/23
|22.81
Last Bat: Charith Asalanka 4 (9b) • FOW: 34/3 (7.4 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 10:25
end of over 81 run • 1 wicket
COLBO: 34/3CRR: 4.25
Dasun Shanaka0 (2b)
Avishka Fernando15 (24b 1x4 1x6)
Isitha Wijesundara 4-0-24-3
Binura Fernando 4-0-10-0
7.6
•
Wijesundera to Shanaka, no run
7.5
•
Wijesundera to Shanaka, no run
7.4
W
Wijesundera to Asalanka, OUT
Charith Asalanka c Karunanayake b Wijesundera 4 (9b 1x4 0x6) SR: 44.44
7.3
1
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, 1 run
7.2
•
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
7.1
•
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
end of over 74 runs
COLBO: 33/2CRR: 4.71
Charith Asalanka4 (8b 1x4)
Avishka Fernando14 (21b 1x4 1x6)
Binura Fernando 4-0-10-0
Isitha Wijesundara 3-0-23-2
6.6
•
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.5
•
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.4
•
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.3
•
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.2
•
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.1
4
Fernando to Asalanka, FOUR runs
end of over 68 runs
COLBO: 29/2CRR: 4.83
Avishka Fernando14 (21b 1x4 1x6)
Charith Asalanka0 (2b)
Isitha Wijesundara 3-0-23-2
Binura Fernando 3-0-6-0
5.6
2
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, 2 runs
5.5
•
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
5.4
•
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
5.3
•
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
5.2
•
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
5.1
6
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, SIX runs
end of over 51 run
COLBO: 21/2CRR: 4.20
Charith Asalanka0 (2b)
Avishka Fernando6 (15b 1x4)
Binura Fernando 3-0-6-0
Isitha Wijesundara 2-0-15-2
4.6
•
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
4.5
1
Fernando to Avishka Fernando, 1 run
Colombo
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Toss
|Jaffna, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|27 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Colombo Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|not out
|15
|24
|lbw
|0
|1
|caught
|15
|12
|caught
|4
|9
|not out
|0
|2
|Total
|34(3 wkts; 8 ovs)
