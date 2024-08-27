Matches (12)
Colombo vs Jaffna, 2nd Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Hambantota, August 27, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Colombo FlagColombo
(8/50 ov) 34/3
Jaffna FlagJaffna

Jaffna chose to field.

Current RR: 4.25
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 26/2 (5.20)
List A CAREER
BATTERSRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Avishka Fernando* 
(rhb)		15241162.505 (14b)10 (14b)
Dasun Shanaka 
(rhb)		02000.000 (0b)0 (2b)
BOWLERSOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Binura Fernando 
(lmf)		401002.502020-
Isitha Wijesundara 
(rmf)		402436.001531-
MatRunsHSAve
103378713939.45
1733124108*25.61
MatWktsBBIAve
55696/2825.59
40424/2322.81
 Last BatCharith Asalanka 4 (9b) FOW34/3 (7.4 Ov)
W
1
7th
4
6th
2
6
5th
1
4th
W
4
4
4
Match centre Ground time: 10:25
end of over 81 run • 1 wicket
COLBO: 34/3CRR: 4.25 
Dasun Shanaka0 (2b)
Avishka Fernando15 (24b 1x4 1x6)
Isitha Wijesundara 4-0-24-3
Binura Fernando 4-0-10-0
7.6
Wijesundera to Shanaka, no run
7.5
Wijesundera to Shanaka, no run
7.4
W
Wijesundera to Asalanka, OUT
Charith Asalanka c Karunanayake b Wijesundera 4 (9b 1x4 0x6) SR: 44.44
7.3
1
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, 1 run
7.2
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
7.1
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
end of over 74 runs
COLBO: 33/2CRR: 4.71 
Charith Asalanka4 (8b 1x4)
Avishka Fernando14 (21b 1x4 1x6)
Binura Fernando 4-0-10-0
Isitha Wijesundara 3-0-23-2
6.6
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.5
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.4
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.3
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.2
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
6.1
4
Fernando to Asalanka, FOUR runs
end of over 68 runs
COLBO: 29/2CRR: 4.83 
Avishka Fernando14 (21b 1x4 1x6)
Charith Asalanka0 (2b)
Isitha Wijesundara 3-0-23-2
Binura Fernando 3-0-6-0
5.6
2
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, 2 runs
5.5
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
5.4
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
5.3
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
5.2
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, no run
5.1
6
Wijesundera to Avishka Fernando, SIX runs
end of over 51 run
COLBO: 21/2CRR: 4.20 
Charith Asalanka0 (2b)
Avishka Fernando6 (15b 1x4)
Binura Fernando 3-0-6-0
Isitha Wijesundara 2-0-15-2
4.6
Fernando to Asalanka, no run
4.5
1
Fernando to Avishka Fernando, 1 run
Read full commentary
Colombo
02468051015202530OVERSRUNS
Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
TossJaffna, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days27 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Rasanjana Dulsiri
Sri Lanka
Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Asanka Nanayakkara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Manoj Mendis
Colombo Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
WIA Fernando
not out1524
S Daniel
lbw01
KSW Arachchige
caught1512
KIC Asalanka
caught49
MD Shanaka
not out02
Total34(3 wkts; 8 ovs)
<1 / 2>

National Super League Limited Over Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
COLBO------
DAM------
GALLE------
JFNA------
KANDY------
Full Table