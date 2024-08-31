Matches (18)
ENG v SL (1)
WCPL (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (3)
RHF Trophy (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Kandy vs Jaffna, 4th Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Aug 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
KANDY Win & Bat
JFNA Win & Bat
KANDY Win & Bowl
JFNA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kandy
L
W
L
L
L
Jaffna
L
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:30
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|31 August 2024 - day (50-over match)