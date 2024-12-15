Matches (12)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SA vs PAK (2)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf Cricket T20I (2)
ZIM vs AFG (2)
SMAT (2)
Biratnagar vs Kathmandu, 26th Match at Kirtipur,Nepal Premier League, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match, Kirtipur, December 15, 2024, Nepal Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Biratnagar
L
W
L
T
W
Kathmandu
L
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|15 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English