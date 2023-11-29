Kane Williamson, Taijul Islam star on evenly-matched second day in Sylhet

Bangladesh spinner answered New Zealand batter's 104 with figures of 4 for 89, with the hosts still 44 ahead

New Zealand 266 for 8 (Williamson 104, Phillips 42, Taijul 4-89) trail Bangladesh 310 (Mahmudul 86, Philips 4-53, Jamieson 2-52) by 44 runs

Williamson held the New Zealand innings together with a patient 104 which he essayed off 205 balls with 11 fours. He kept holding one end up with the middle order, but occasional wickets at the other end restricted his partnerships to only 54, 66 and 78 runs for the third, fourth and sixth wickets, respectively. Bangladesh even struck twice late in the day, when Taijul removed Williamson and Ish Sodhi with the second new ball. He had also given Bangladesh their first breakthrough early in the first session.

But earlier, they had lost their remaining wicket off the day's first ball when Tim Southee had Shoriful Islam lbw. In reply, New Zealand made a cautious start before their openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway succumbed to tight spin bowling. Latham, usually a heavy-scorer against Bangladesh, top edged a sweep off Taijul, which was easily caught by Nayeem Hasan. Mehidy Hasan Miraz then had Conway caught at silly point, where debutant Shahadat Hossain took a smart catch diving to his right.

New Zealand regrouped through Williamson and Henry Nicholls by adding 54 for the third wicket. Nicholls remained cagey during his stay of 19 runs from 42 balls, before edging Shoriful. It was the first time in 13 years that Bangladesh took New Zealand's first three wickets for less than a hundred runs.

Taijul Islam (right) got Kane Williamson late in the day • AFP/Getty Images

In Shoriful's following over, however, Bangladesh missed out on a caught-behind dismissal when Daryl Mitchell edged the ball but there wasn't a convincing appeal from Bangladesh. The Snickometer confirmed the nick afterwards. It cost Bangladesh considerably given the match situation, as Mitchell and Williamson added 66 for the fourth wicket. But Taijul, returning for his second spell, got Mitchell, who made 41 with three fours and a six, stumped first ball to give Bangladesh a much-needed breakthrough at that stage.

Williamson then got a couple of lives either side of the tea break. First, Taijul dropped a simple chance at midwicket when Williamson pulled Nayeem when on 63. When on 70, Williamson miscued a pull off Nayeem but Shoriful dropped another simple chance at deep-backward square leg. Nayeem was left bemused but the Tom Blundell wicket in between the two dropped catches probably soothed the pain.

Against the run of play, part-timer Mominul Haque removed Glenn Phillips just when he was looking dangerous. He made 42 off 62 balls with five fours and a six, before edging the left-arm spinner to slip where Najmul Hossain Shanto took a good, low catch.