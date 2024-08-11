Matches (17)
Notts vs Essex, Group B at Nottingham, One-Day Cup, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Nottingham, August 11, 2024, One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Notts
W
W
L
W
L
Essex
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:32
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|11 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News
Josh Blake's maiden century ends Essex's quarter-final hopes
The 25-year-old registered his first professional century having come in at 53 for 3
Miles Hammond goes big to keep Gloucestershire's quarter-final hopes alive
His 157 highlights successful chase of 333-run target vs Notts to trump Haseeb Hameed ton
Lewis Goldsworthy leads Somerset to victory in top of Group A clash
Worcestershire's 263 was knocked off with 33 balls to spare in professional fashion by group leaders
Colin Ackermann keeps Durham alive as Hampshire thrashed
Veteran's 96 and Neil Wagner's all-round excellence consignes Hampshire to a second defeat
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|SOM
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|1.018
|WORCS
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.518
|HANTS
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.395
|DERBS
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.026
|DURH
|6
|3
|2
|0
|7
|-0.062
|MIDDX
|6
|3
|2
|0
|7
|-0.413
|KENT
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.151
|NHNTS
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-0.343
|LANCS
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|-1.164