Qalandars vs Gladiators, 4th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 13, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 07:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abdullah Shafique
3 M • 180 Runs • 90 Avg • 155.17 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
6 M • 97 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 153.96 SR
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 323 Runs • 35.89 Avg • 141.66 SR
Khawaja Nafay
10 M • 182 Runs • 22.75 Avg • 121.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
6 M • 10 Wkts • 9.17 Econ • 14.4 SR
Asif Afridi
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 14.57 SR
Abrar Ahmed
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 15 SR
AJ Hosein
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LQ
QG
Player
Role
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Asif Afridi 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Azab 
Bowler
Momin Qamar 
Bowler
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Naeem 
Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Zaman Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days13 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League News

Holder and Munro get defending champions Islamabad United off to winning start

Abdullah Shafique scored an impressive 66 off 38 balls, but lacked support as Lahore Qalandars slumped to an eight-wicket defeat

Corbin Bosch banned from PSL for one year for withdrawing from 2025 season

South Africa allrounder switched to Mumbai Indians in the IPL after being the diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025

Can Islamabad United defend their title? Can Multan Sultans go one better?

Quetta Gladiators have a strong top order as well as bowling, but new captain Saud Shakeel is untested

PSL in numbers: Peshawar's unique feat, Shaheen's first-over strikes, and Usman's tons

A look at the key records from the nine seasons so far, with the tenth edition upon us

PSL@10: The purest and least problematic fun to be had in Pakistan

The league has morphed into a mature, austere version that suits it better than the glamour and grandeur it initially aimed for

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU11021.144
LQ1010-1.144
KK-----
MS-----
PZ-----
QG-----
