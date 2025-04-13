Matches (22)
Qalandars vs Gladiators, 4th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 13, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Qalandars
L
W
W
L
L
Gladiators
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
3 M • 180 Runs • 90 Avg • 155.17 SR
6 M • 97 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 153.96 SR
10 M • 323 Runs • 35.89 Avg • 141.66 SR
10 M • 182 Runs • 22.75 Avg • 121.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 10 Wkts • 9.17 Econ • 14.4 SR
LQ5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 14.57 SR
QG10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 15 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
LQ
QG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|13 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
