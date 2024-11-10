Matches (31)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WI vs ENG (2)
WBBL (3)
SL vs NZ (2)
AFG v BAN (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
SA vs IND (1)
Canterbury vs Northern Dis, 3rd Match at Christchurch, Plunket Shield, Nov 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Christchurch, November 11 - 14, 2024, Plunket Shield
What will be the toss result?
CANT Win & Bat
ND Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bowl
ND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canterbury
D
L
L
W
W
Northern Dis
W
D
W
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:17
Match details
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|11,12,13,14 November 2024 - day (4-day match)