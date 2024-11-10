Matches (31)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WI vs ENG (2)
WBBL (3)
SL vs NZ (2)
AFG v BAN (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
SA vs IND (1)
Central D vs Otago, 1st Match at Napier, Plunket Shield, Nov 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Napier, November 11 - 14, 2024, Plunket Shield
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
CD Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
CD Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Central D
D
D
D
L
W
Otago
L
D
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:17
Match details
|McLean Park, Napier
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|11,12,13,14 November 2024 - day (4-day match)