Matches (6)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
BAN vs SA (1)
Sub Regional Africa QLF (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)

Eagles vs Rocks, 1st Match at Harare, Pro50 Championship, Oct 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Harare, October 25, 2024, Pro50 Championship
Prev
Next
Mashonaland Eagles FlagMashonaland Eagles
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
EAGLE Win & Bat
SRock Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bowl
SRock Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:10
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2024/25
Match days25 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pro50 Championship

TeamMWLDPTNRR
EAGLE------
TUSK------
RHINO------
MOUNT------
ROCKS------
Full Table