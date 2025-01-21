Matches (15)
Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, 16th Match at Durban, SA20, Jan 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Super Giants
W
NR
L
L
L
MI Cape Town
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DSG10 M • 270 Runs • 38.57 Avg • 143.61 SR
10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 179.82 SR
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 129.58 SR
MICT7 M • 285 Runs • 40.71 Avg • 177.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DSG5 M • 11 Wkts • 9.11 Econ • 9.81 SR
DSG6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 14.4 SR
MICT9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 18.66 SR
MICT9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 20.33 SR
Squad
DSG
MICT
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|21 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
SA20 News
Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands
Between the Test match 259 and his SA20 heroics for MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton evolved into the all-format player he always wanted to be
Coetzee ruled out of SA20 but CSA still hopeful
With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy
Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare
MI Cape Town batter sustained injury while fielding in SA20 on Wednesday
Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy
The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the SA20 season as well