Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, 16th Match at Durban, SA20, Jan 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (D/N), Durban, January 21, 2025, SA20
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PWA Mulder
10 M • 270 Runs • 38.57 Avg • 143.61 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 179.82 SR
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 129.58 SR
RD Rickelton
7 M • 285 Runs • 40.71 Avg • 177.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Dala
5 M • 11 Wkts • 9.11 Econ • 9.81 SR
Noor Ahmad
6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 14.4 SR
GF Linde
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 18.66 SR
K Rabada
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 20.33 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
DSG
MICT
Player
Role
Keshav Maharaj (c)
Bowler
Matthew Breetzke 
Batter
Junior Dala 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Christopher King 
-
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Bryce Parsons 
Batting Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Jason Smith 
Top order Batter
JJ Smuts 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Prenelan Subrayen 
Allrounder
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Match details
Kingsmead, Durban
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days21 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

Between the Test match 259 and his SA20 heroics for MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton evolved into the all-format player he always wanted to be

Coetzee ruled out of SA20 but CSA still hopeful

With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy

Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare

MI Cape Town batter sustained injury while fielding in SA20 on Wednesday

Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy

The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the SA20 season as well

Misfiring top order leaves Sunrisers in danger of early sunset

The defending champions have lost three in a row, leaving their hopes of a three-peat greatly diminished

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT532141.672
PR43112-0.079
JSK42110-0.026
SEC52310-0.470
PC51290.569
DSG5136-1.585
Full Table